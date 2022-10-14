Migrants flown to Massachusetts certified as crime victims

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A Texas sheriff has certified 49 migrants who flew from San Antonio to Massachusetts last month as crime victims, a move that allows them to apply for special visas to remain in the United States.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s certifications allow the mostly Venezuelan migrants to apply for special U-visas pending his department’s investigation into the flight of September 14 to Martha’s Vineyard, according to an ACLU Massachusetts statement Thursday. U-visas would allow the migrants to stay legally in the US if the crime investigation by Salazar’s department and the proceeds of the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

In another statement, Salazar said that “based on the allegations of migrants transported from Bexar County under false pretenses, we are investigating this matter as possible unlawful restraint,” a felony.

“We have identified suspects, but at this point in the investigation we are not at liberty to release those names or confirm any identity,” he said.

The flight has been criticized as a political stunt performed by Florida Republican government Ron DeSantis to appeal to its conservative base. DeSantis is running for reelection this year and is often mentioned as a potential presidential candidate for 2024.

“We are grateful that Sheriff Salazar recognizes the gravity of these events,” said Carol Rose, executive director of ACLU Massachusetts. These certifications are an acknowledgment of the injustice done to our customers and a critical step in helping them chart their way forward. Immigrants are people, not political props.”

Salazar assured that “only those who were physically in our jurisdiction at the time of the crime are considered suspects.” That would probably leave DeSantis out as a suspect.

A message requesting comment from DeSantis was not immediately returned.

The Ministry of Finance’s internal watchdog is investigating whether DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of his effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

