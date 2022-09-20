Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard SUE Ron DeSantis for ‘exploiting’ them

<!–

A group of illegal migrants that Ron DeSantis sent to Martha’s vineyard is suing the Florida governor for allegedly exploiting them.

Prosecutors allege that the governor has locked them up in a “premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme aimed at exploiting [the migrants] for the sole purpose of furthering their own personal, financial and political interests.”

DeSantis last week arranged for 50 migrants to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard, an affluent island off the coast of Massachusetts, in a move that sparked a firestorm in the political war over immigration.