Migrant mom commits suicide in NYC shelter as Mayor Eric Adams declares a ‘humanitarian crisis’

A migrant mother in New York City committed suicide on Sunday at a facility that receives some of the thousands of migrants shipped to the city from other states, Mayor Eric Adams revealed.

Adams disclosed the news in a statement, but did not disclose where the suicide took place or the identity of the mother.

“The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arriving in our city came to this country in search of a better life,” the statement began.

“Unfortunately, however, an asylum seeker in one of our institutions committed suicide yesterday,” Adams continued.

The tragic news comes as Adams declared a “humanitarian crisis” in his city after 2,500 migrants were taken by bus to the Big Apple and floods of people poured into Texas every day.

“Our hearts break for this young woman and all the loved ones she has, and we as a city mourn her,” he said.

Migrants are loaded onto MTA buses in Manhattan after coming by bus from Texas to Port Authority Bus Terminal

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (pictured) has been criticized for his plan to move migrants across the country. NYC governor Eric Adams has now said his team is considering legal action against him

According to the Democrat Mayor, New York’s migrant housing facilities have been pushed to the brink in recent months — the city has already opened 23 emergency shelters.

Adams said 38 more shelters will be created to address the growing problem.

At least six buses carrying asylum seekers arrived in New York from Texas on Sunday as shelters in the city reached “breaking point.” In total, more than 11,000 migrants have arrived in the city since May – 2,500 of which were sent on buses by Gov Abbott.

Adams revealed to WCBS that his team is investigating possible housing for the thousands of people brought to the Big Apple on cruise ships.

He added: “We have investigated everything from the legality of using any type of cruise ship for temporary housing.”