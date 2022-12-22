Migrant crossings into Arizona surge 30 PERCENT within just the last week, ahead of Title 42 ending

The number of migrants arriving on a key stretch of the Arizona border has risen by at least 30 percent in the past week, according to a local official, as people are drawn to cross toward the imminent end of Title 42.

On Wednesday, Yuma County supervisor Jonathan Lines said at least 1,300 people were expected to be detained as they crossed from Mexico.

With dozens of officers “babysitting” the groups of new arrivals, he said cartels had fled the rest of the border smuggling drugs.

He spoke to DailyMail.com just after a huge group of about 400 migrants arrived on US soil, where they waited in the shadow of Donald Trump’s border wall to be put on buses and processed.

“This is by far the worst we’ve ever seen,” says Lines, who monitors activity regularly.

Customs and border security agents faced a huge crowd of 400 arrivals in the Yuma sector on Wednesday, on a day when about 1,300 people were expected

Migrants were held for hours near Donald Trump’s border wall as they awaited transportation and processing — part of a wave sparked by hopes that Title 42 is about to be lifted

While many of the migrants did not understand the ins and outs of Title 42, they understood that its end would make it easier to stay in the country, he added.

Before him, Border Police officers watched over the 150 or so migrants still waiting for the buses. They included Peruvians fleeing new unrest, Dominicans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and at least eight Russians, as well as Indians

“Last Christmas was bad, but it will continue to rise, we hear from the informants on the ground in Mexico, where they see large crowds of people arriving,” Lines said, “unless the administration sends a clear message.

“But so far the message is that we have an open border and please come.”

Federal agencies and local officials are preparing for a wave of as many as 18,000 migrants arriving each day as Title 42 is abolished.

It was due to end on Wednesday, but the Supreme Court has ordered it stay in place while it considers a challenge from Republican states that want it to stay in place.

County Supervisor Jonathan Lines said the number was up more than 30 percent since last week, driven by belief Title 42 had been lifted

About 13 border patrols waited with the migrants for buses to take them to processing centers. Lines said it meant empty stretches of the border would go unchecked

Title 42 allows authorities to immediately deport arrivals without giving them a chance to seek asylum. It is intended as a public health measure, intended to prevent the spread of infectious diseases – in this case COVID-19.

Lines expressed their annoyance at the scene that unfolded along the 30-foot (9 m) high border wall not far from the city of Yuma.

“The border patrol is busy. You know, right now I’m observing 13 cops just babysitting here,” he said.

They can’t go do their job. And their job is to provide national security through border surveillance.

“And while they’re here, and you need cops here to deal with these people, they’re not in the other areas, especially down south where we have the bad guys and the traffic.”

Some arrivals have traveled for weeks or months, risking the perils of the road to the US

Parasols, toilets and water bowls are placed along the wall at arrival points

The pressure in Yuma is so great that the city’s mayor has already said officers will soon be forced to release migrants onto the streets as shelters and charities run out of space.

“The numbers continue to rise daily,” says Lines. “Many of these people somewhat misunderstand Title 42.

“While Title 42 is in effect, they will be returned.

“And we’ve seen a wave of people, specifically from Mexico, and it won’t be long before the system really crashes.”

He said about 1,400 had been detained on Tuesday. Wednesday, he added, was on track to nearly match it — up more than 30 percent from last week’s numbers.

The night before, a group of about 50 migrants huddled around a roaring fire to keep warm on the wrong side of the wall.

They said they were trying to get in on the date when Title 42 would be lifted.

About 50 migrants huddle around a fire to keep warm late Tuesday evening, just as Title 42 was due to be lifted. A legal challenge means it will remain in effect for now

“We’ve all heard about the 21st,” says Roy, a 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic.

Republican states have appealed to the Supreme Court to uphold the pandemic-era restriction.

And on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump criticized the Biden administration.

“Our border is open because Joe Biden ordered it to be open — and because Biden broke the law and ripped it to shreds,” he says in a video obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

“He destroyed our system and he is destroying our country.”