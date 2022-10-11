Migrant crisis: A record-breaking 35,233 asylum seekers have crossed the Channel into the UK in 2022

More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel by small boat so far this year – nearly 7,000 more than in all of 2021.

According to Ministry of Defense (MoD) statistics, so far in 2022, 35,233 people have made the perilous journey across the 21-mile Dover Straits in 873 boats – an average of 40 people per vessel.

Last year, 28,526 asylum seekers reached UK soil in inflatable dinghies and other small craft, while in 2020 just 8,410 made the crossing.

Meanwhile, an analysis of the number of people who have come illegally to the UK this month shows 2,232 crossings have been recorded – with 539 migrants escorted by border officials to Dover, Kent on Monday and a further 1,065 arriving the day before.

Natalie Elphicke, Tory MP for Dover, was concerned about the number of people making the perilous journey across the Channel.

She said: ‘With these shocking record numbers of illegal crossings, getting the small boat crisis under control should be a top priority.

‘As winter approaches, the seas will become rougher and the weather colder – inevitably the risk of further loss of life will increase. Therefore urgent action is needed to stop these dangerous crossings.’

The latest milestone comes as the government faces a new legal challenge to its plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

The case of Charity Asylum Aid will be heard by Supreme Court justices later this week, after similar challenges were filed last month.

Deportation flights are suspended while legal disputes continue. The court is expected to rule simultaneously in all cases at a later date.

Since former Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the deal with the East African nation in April, 29,965 people have arrived in the UK after traveling from France.

Despite this, the number of people arriving here in small boats is still a fraction of the number going to mainland Europe.

Data from the UN Refugee Agency shows that last year at least 120,441 people arrived in Europe via land and sea via the Mediterranean Sea.

Last week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman revealed her “dream” was to have the first batch of failed migrants on a plane to Rwanda before Christmas.

The senior cabinet minister announced plans for a new blanket ban on Channel migrants and anyone illegally entering the UK seeking asylum.

At the Conservative Party Conference earlier this month, she also told an audience in Birmingham that her ultimate goal was to reduce net migration to “tens of thousands.”

This was a David Cameron government goal, but a goal that completely failed.

However, she said both measures would take time due to the legal hurdles they face.

Speaking to the Choppers Politics podcast, the Home Secretary said: ‘In the 1990s under Mrs Thatcher it was in the tens of thousands, net migration, and David Cameron famously said tens of thousands, no, none, but whatever.

“So that would be my ultimate ambition, but we have to take it slow and go step by step.

‘I’m not going to commit to a number. I think that we absolutely have to reduce the number of students, the number of work visas and especially the number of dependents of that type of visa.’

About 50 people were brought into the port of Dover by an RNLI lifeboat at 6:30 a.m. on Monday in the latest arrival of migrants in Britain.

Just two hours later, Border Force ship Hurricane brought dozens more migrants to port amid choppy sea weather.

They could be seen being led along the gangway to be processed. Many of them wore blankets over their shoulders after battling wet and windy conditions in the Channel.

An analysis of the number of people who have illegally entered the UK this month shows that 2,232 crossings have been recorded so far. Pictured: Migrants being processed in Dover . on Sunday

The French coastguard rescued another 160 people from the Channel on the same day.

The French Navy patrol vessel, Flamant, was tasked with receiving 89 stranded migrants off the coast of Dunkirk and in the Oye-Plage sector. They were taken out of the water and returned to the port of Calais.

While the national rescue boat, Jean Bart II, was also tasked with rescuing migrants whose boat had run into trouble off the coast of Zuydcoote. A total of 23 people were rescued on board and dropped off in the port of Dunkirk.

The French Navy’s support and assistance vessel, Argonaute, also intercepted 48 people in a boat near Petit-Fort-Philippe and dropped them off in the port of Boulogne.

Once docked, the stranded migrants were taken care of by the departmental fire and rescue service and the border police.

The Defense Department said the data came from “live operational systems” and was subject to change, “including reduction.”