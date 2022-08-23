Migrant challenges U.S. Border Patrol agent to a fight before another officer tackles him

<!–

A TikToker beach outing in Southern California had an eventful end as she documented the bizarre arrest of two migrants who illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border.

The young woman appeared to be waving her daughter when she saw one of the migrants holding on desperately to part of the steel border fence separating Tijuana and San Diego.

The child was struck by the sight of the migrant struggling to stay on his feet as the waves crashed down and said to her mother, “I feel really bad. Is there a way to stop the waves?”

A separate video then shows the two migrants walking side by side before reaching the shore.

A US Border Patrol agent confronts a migrant who crossed the United States from Mexico via a beach on the international border between Tijuana and San Diego on Monday. The migrant and another man were taken into custody

Border Patrol agents arrest an undocumented migrant on a Southern California beach after he and another man illegally crossed the United States from Mexico by walking past a border fence

The migrants never lost their footing despite the powerful waves that pounded the beach shore in San Diego over the border of Tijuana, Mexico

Their illegal border crossing experience was unraveled when one of them can be seen in the video lying face down in the sand, handcuffed, as his friend resists arrest by a US border patrol officer.

Refusing to stand up, the man challenges the border agent to a fight as the officers wave a club at him as a group wildly encourage them to stop from the Mexican side of the border.

A second border agent tries to help his partner make the arrest when a third agent storms forward and tackles the migrant on the sand before making the arrest.

DailyMail.com contacted US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for comment, but the agency declined comment and referred all questions to the FBI’s local field office in San Diego.

The FBI has not responded to DailyMail.com.

The migrant is eventually dragged into the sand by a border agent after the man tried to fight one of the agents

US Customs and Border Protection declined to comment on Monday’s incident in which a migrant was arrested for trying to fight a US Border Patrol agent on a beach in San Diego

The incident comes a week after CBP released its monthly report that found there were 1.82 million encounters on the southern border in fiscal year 2022 – which runs from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

U.S. Border Patrol agents registered 1.66 million bans along the southern border region in fiscal year 2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021).

Border officials reported 199,976 bans in July, down 3.8 percent from 207,933 in June.

The figure is 6.8 percent lower than the 213,593 meetings in July 2021, customs and border protection officials said.