Migrant Apprehensions Surpass a Fiscal Year Record

Many of the migrants they encounter seek asylum, which was significantly curtailed by various policies during the Trump administration when there was also a spike in migration. One such policy is the use of the public health rule known as Title 42, which the Biden administration sought to end in late May.

On Monday, the Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection publicly acknowledged the humanitarian impact of the public health rule. In a Twitter postthe commissioner, Chris Magnus, said the policy, which has been held in place by order of the judge, “will impose a high cost on many asylum seekers.”

The high number of crossings comes as the United Nations says there are more displaced people worldwide than ever before. Migrants do everything they can to reach the United States and put their lives in the hands of smugglers. They are fleeing violence, poverty and life under authoritarian governments in their own countries. Many are looking to the United States for economic opportunities after many jobs were lost during the pandemic.

While about half of the migrants arrested at the southwestern border have been rejected under the public health order, the government has released hundreds of thousands of migrants in the country to undergo removal procedures. These immigrants are given temporary permission to stay because the government can’t immediately remove them – sometimes because the United States doesn’t have diplomatic relations with the countries they come from, so they can’t repatriate them, or there isn’t enough space to detain them. to keep.