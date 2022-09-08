Midwinter Ball rocked as Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe screams about fossil fuels

Controversial Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe caused chaos at the Midwinter Ball on Wednesday night after she burst through Parliament’s Marble Foyer and gave the guests the middle finger.

Senator Thorpe, one of four Greens on the event’s guest list, raised her fist and middle finger and yelled about “fossil fools” before taking part in a protest outside.

The Greens senator was dressed in blue jeans and… a T-shirt with Aboriginal flag during her chaotic stunt and later she took part in an ‘Alternative Midwinter Ball’ on the lawns of the Extinction Rebellion parliament.

The protest consisted of ‘sad’ music and dancing black ghosts, with federal members of parliament in attendance.

Later, Senator Thorpe reappeared in the Marble Foyer yelling ‘stop destroying the planet, criminals’.

Greens Senator for Victoria Lidia Thorpe raises her fist during her swearing-in ceremony in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House

Senator Thorpe’s stunt was supported by Greens colleague Sarah Hanson-Young, who arrived in a long white dress with “End gas and coal” written on the back.

senator Jacqui Lambie expressed concern about the Greens senator’s stunt.

“She really tried, especially today with this stunt and in the Senate she may have to be a little careful,” she said.

Senator Thorpe’s boss, Greens MP Adam Bandt and his partner Claudia Perkins also caused a stir.

In the past, Mrs Perkins had shaved ‘coal kills’ into her head, while on Wednesday night she had written that slogan and also ‘gas kills’ in black and red over her otherwise white dress.

“I think given that we’re in a climate crisis, it’s really appalling that Labor is exploring 114 new gas projects, and we wanted to get that across to as many people as possible at once,” she said.

While Senator Hanson-Young and Ms. Perkins used their presence in striking dresses to make political statements, their colleagues made Jordon Steele-John and Larissa Waters both said they would not be attending the event.

“Tonight’s Midwinter Ball is a reminder of the perverse grip coal and gas have on our government, whoever runs it. I won’t be there,” Senator Steele-John said.

“Seeing MPs wandering around in suits and glitter at an event openly sponsored by coal and gas is downright sickening.

“Unlike the reality of the climate crisis in places like Pakistan, in places like Lismore, we see where the priorities of the political class lie.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt (left) is pictured with his partner Claudia Perkins, whose dress is being used as a billboard for her views on environmental policy

Sarah Hanson-Young makes a showcase entrance to the Midwinter Ball wearing a long white dress adorned with a call to ‘stop gas and coal’

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young’s floor-length dress also features environmental slogans seen from the front

Senator Dorinda Cox, Greens Leader Adam Bandt, partner Claudia Perkins and Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young are pictured at the Midwinter Ball in Canberra

Wednesday’s stunt was the latest from Senator Thorpe, who previously called the Queen a “colonizer” when she was sworn in as an Australian Senator last month.

Dressed in black, the 48-year-old marched across the floor of the Senate in Canberra, mockingly reciting her version of the oath of allegiance to Her Majesty.

With her right fist in the air in a Black Power salute, she recited, “I Sovereign, Lidia Thorpe, solemnly and sincerely swear that I will be faithful and loyal to the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

While other senators criticized, Labor Senate president Sue Lines told the Greens senator: “You are required to take the oath as printed on the card. Please take the oath.’

Senator Thorpe, who has Aboriginal and European ancestry, reluctantly repeated the oath as printed.

Amid the commotion, another senator was heard saying, “None of us like it.”

She was immediately condemned by other politicians and was heavily criticized by Australians.

One described her as an “Angela Davis wannabe” — a reference to the American Black Power leader — and admonished her “thoughtless and infantile approach to bridging the gap” between white and Indigenous people.

Social media critics described Senator Thorpe as a disgrace.

But Senator Thorpe tweeted that the Indigenous people – who lived in Australia before the British arrived – never surrendered to the colonialists.

“Sovereignty has never abdicated,” she wrote.