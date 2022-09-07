Midwinter Ball eBay charity auction top item is Qantas flights not Anthony Albanese

<!–

It seems that not many Australians are interested in paying to get closer to their politicians, but they will be happy to say goodbye to them at the airport.

That’s the harsh verdict pronounced by the lack of bidders for experiences to be auctioned off to charity before the federal parliament’s Midwinter Ball on Wednesday night.

Those who register can bid on tennis or snooker with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Lodge in Canberra, attend a Big Bash League cricket match with opposition leader Peter Dutton or have ‘intimate’ dinners with various politicians.

The chance to take on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a tennis match at his Canberra residence, The Lodge, is one of the items being auctioned off for charity before Midwinter Ball

According to the BidForGood page on eBay, which lists all the items being bid on, the only thing that is attracting significant interest is two Qantas business-class return tickets to London or Los Angeles.

The chance to be half a world away from the parliament building has brought in 32 bids, making it by far the most controversial item up for auction.

With only a few hours left until the auction closes before the real black-tie ball is held at Parliament House Wednesday night, the airfare is listed at $12,700.

This means they are bringing in more than twice the amount of a tennis match with Mr. Albanese, who currently has $5,600.01 as the winning bid.

The item’s description promises an ‘unmissable opportunity to join Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on The Lodge’s tennis courts’.

Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong attend the last press gallery Midwinter Ball held in 2019

‘Choose between a game of singles for one or doubles, for three people. Anyway, it’s an ace! Refreshments included,” reads the blurb.

The tennis match and another chance to prove your sporting prowess as premier in snooker or pool both yielded five bids.

This is three more than the bids for a round of golf with Defense Secretary Richard Marles or an ‘intimate’ dinner with the Teal Independents.

All other items have one bid and that seems to be the minimum asking price for each item, which appears to be $3000 or $5000.

At this stage someone will pay $5000 to be hosted by Mr Dutton watching the Brisbane Heat in a Big Bash League match and the same to spend a night at the NRL with Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

An interested party has also made a $5,000 bid for a “power party” with Foreign Secretary Penny Wong and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.

Tanya Plibersek and her husband Michael Coutts-Trotter attend a midwinter ball in 2013

There is also the chance to have an ‘intimate dinner’ with Australia’s ‘most influential journalists’, i.e. senior correspondents or political editors from major news channels.

That currently stands at one bid of $3000, which is no reason to hold the front page.

This will be the first Midwinter Ball to be held since 2019 after Covid scuttled the annual tradition for two years in a row.

The ball is normally held in June, but it was decided to hold it later this year after politicians settled in after the March elections.

Qantas round-trip business class flights to London or Los Angeles were easily the most popular item offered in Midwinter Ball’s charity auction

There are only a few hours left to heed Mr Albanese’s call to “dig deep” for charity.

“The Midwinter Ball Charity auction is a unique event that has successfully raised more than $4.4 million for charity,” he said last month.

“I urge everyone to dig deep and make this year’s event a success.

“I would also encourage bidding for a game of tennis or a game of pool at The Lodge.”

Charities supported this year include Roundabout Canberra (which gives beloved children’s items to families in need), food rescue organization OzHarvest Australia, Fearless Women (which helps girls and young women), Rural Aid Australia and the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.