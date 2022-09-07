Midwinter Ball: Anthony Albanese and Australian politicians dress up for glamorous event in Canberra

<!–

Politicians in Canberra rarely see each other, but Wednesday night it was a different story when they posed for a picture together at the annual Midwinter Ball.

Considered to be the biggest social event of the year in the country’s capital, guests arrived in fine detail for a night out.

Due to Covid cancellations, this is the first Midwinter Ball since 2019.

A slimmed-down Anthony Albanese arrived with girlfriend Jodie Haydon in head-to-toe sequins.

The ball, where MPs and senators try to disprove the theory that politics is show business for ugly people, began in 2000 and is hosted by the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) and his partner Jodie Haydon (right) looked very glamorous as they arrived for the Midwinter Ball in Canberra

However, it often leads to controversy, and this year is no different.

Outspoken Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe, denied a ticket to the prom, stormed down the marble stairs in blue jeans and a T-shirt bearing an Aboriginal flag, repeatedly yelling “fossil fools” and extending her middle fingers to the gathered guests. .

Her colleague Sarah Hanson-Young arrived in a long white dress with “End gas and coal” written on the back.

Sarah Hanson-Young makes a showcase entrance to the Midwinter Ball wearing a long white dress adorned with a call to ‘stop gas and coal’

Senator Thorpe later reappeared and yelled ‘stop destroying the planet… criminals’.

Secretary of State Penny Wong and Treasurer Jim Chalmers stayed outside to mingle with the crowd until the event was about to begin.

Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton both briefly posed for photos, then quickly blasted through the crowd to join the festivities.

Traditionally held in the third week of June each year, but postponed to spring this year due to federal elections in May, the ball brings together Australia’s journalistic, political and business leaders.

More to come.