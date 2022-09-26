Midterms going down to the wire: Republican lead shrinks again, 68% say ‘freedoms’ are at stake

The Republican carnage expected in the 2022 midterm elections has dwindled to an estimated 11-seat majority in the House with just over a month before voters head to the polls.

Changing political landscapes, including migrants being transported to democratic cities and legislation stemming from the overthrow of Roe v. Wade, have changed the predicted outcome of November’s midterm elections.

A CBS News model estimate shows that Republicans come out of the election with a slim majority of 223-212. This is a second month of downward movement for Republicans, who had 226 seats in August and 230 in July.

The model has a margin of error of plus or minus 13 seats.

The Senate, which currently has a 50-50 split, is less likely to move to a GOP majority in the election in just 42 days.

It’s unclear how the election will play out in a non-presidential election year, but if Biden’s continued low approval is any sign, things aren’t looking good for Democrats.

While he’s nowhere near his summer low of the mid-to-high ’30s, Biden’s endorsement is soaring into the lows of the ’40s.

Voters are divided over the Republican governors’ initiative to transport and fly migrants from southern border states to refugee and Democratic areas such as Washington, DC, New York City, Chicago and Martha’s Vineyard.

While the breakdown is generally 51 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval, the margins are much larger when broken down by party.

A staggering 87 percent of Republicans say they approve of bus transportation and flying of migrants to liberal jurisdictions, while 80 percent of registered Democratic voters say they don’t approve of the so-called “political stunt.”

Independent voters are split between 48 percent approval and 52 percent disapproval.

The issue came to a head earlier this month when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent a private jet of 50 migrants to the wealthy island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts. A class action lawsuit was filed against him alleging that he misled the migrants into boarding.

DeSantis’ flight came after migrants were shuttled to refuges from Texas and Arizona for months by their respective Republican governors.

Of the 2,253 registered voters polled in the CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker, two-thirds believe their rights and freedoms will be greatly compromised in the midterm elections — and both Republicans and Democrats believe that if the other party takes control of the Congress would get, they have fewer freedoms.

When considering likely voters, 68 percent say “many” of their freedoms are at risk in the election and 22 percent say “some” are at risk. Only 10 percent of likely voters believe their rights and freedoms will not be jeopardized by the outcome of the upcoming election.

Fifty-nine percent of likely voters say abortion is very important when it comes to who they will vote for on Nov. 8.

Those who say abortion is a top problem are nearly twice as likely to vote for Democrats than Republicans, according to the poll.

Major issues such as abortion have changed the landscape of the 2022 midterms after the overthrow of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer sparked a series of legislative proposals that could limit women’s ability to terminate their pregnancies.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham proposed legislation earlier this month that would establish a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, alarming Democrats and pro-abortion activists.

The House and Senate won’t sit down Monday, but the Senate will return on Tuesday to vote on a rolling resolution to keep the government funded last Friday and avoid a shutdown.

Before the midterms, Democrats are also looking to approve the codification of same-sex marriage after the future of that right was called into question when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.