Middlesex make light work of ten-wicket victory to push promotion hopes

mid-sex 390 (Stoneman 128, Simpson 76, Hollman 58, Harris 5-90) and 45 for 0 beat glamorgan 214 (Cooke 52, Higgins 4-59, Murtagh 3-58) and 220 (Lloyd 70, Roland-Jones 5-61) by ten wickets

Two collapses, one understandable on the first morning, the other barely forgivable on the third night, determined the outcome of this match. That somewhat slick review doesn’t give enough credit for the efforts of Mark Stoneman, whose fine century saw Middlesex build a match-forming lead in the first innings, so perhaps it was fitting that the opener’s solid clog over Ajaz Patel Middlesex’s midwicket ten-wicket sealed victory at 11:30am on this fourth morning, giving the newly minted Stoneman and his partner, Sam Robson, time to tuck into a coffee and almond croissant at Panzer’s delicatessen near Lord’s. Even in St John’s Wood, cricket matches rarely offer their participants such a civilized opportunity.

Given that Glamorgan started this final day with a 15-run lead and only two wickets to fall, it was a miracle that a few hundred souls showed up to watch the game’s final knock-offs. Perhaps some were completers, who hadn’t missed a day of cricket in Middlesex since Peter Parfitt was a boy; others may have been Yorkshire-born members, determined to get their money’s worth; and still others probably thought they would test the glorious uncertainty of cricket to a breaking point.

Unfortunately the latter group may have had to make do with inglorious certainty and almost all of them went home fairly quickly after seeing Toby Roland-Jones take the last two wickets from Glamorgan to finish with match figures of 7 for 111. Patel was caught by Tim Murtagh halfway through for 9 and Michael Hogan skied one to Ethan Bamber after making an uncivilized 14. Bamber held out, which constituted a kind of penance as he had dropped Patel, indeed a Roland-Jones dolly, in the third over of the day.

That left Middlesex needing 45 runs to secure the win that moves them to second in the table and their openers rushed to that goal in 5.2 overs, while Robson took three fours in a row from James Harris. Murtagh’s side is now 19 points clear of fourth-seeded Derbyshire and 12 points clear of Glamorgan, whose inept at bat on the third night could hardly have been timed worse.

“We had a bad session with the bat and it essentially cost us the game,” said their coach Matthew Maynard. “We lost some bad wickets. There was no momentum and we didn’t try to struggle back, so we are bitterly disappointed. We need to do that well for the last two games if we have a chance of promotion.” We have to get the maximum number of points from both games to have a chance.”

Maynard is right in every way, not least in the implicit admission that the arithmetic of titles and promotion has suddenly become much clearer. Nottinghamshire, for example, now needs nine points to return to the top tier of English cricket and 21 to win the Second Division title, although that in itself will be a remarkable achievement as they could have won the County Championship last season. to win.

The fate of Middlesex is also in their own hands after their first championship win since May, although they are nowhere near as priceless favorites for promotion as Nottinghamshire. Nevertheless, they chose a good time to cross out for a win in this match and even two prolific draws at Leicester and Worcester in their last games should be enough.