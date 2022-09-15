Middlesex make light work of ten-wicket victory to push promotion hopes
mid-sex 390 (Stoneman 128, Simpson 76, Hollman 58, Harris 5-90) and 45 for 0 beat glamorgan 214 (Cooke 52, Higgins 4-59, Murtagh 3-58) and 220 (Lloyd 70, Roland-Jones 5-61) by ten wickets
Given that Glamorgan started this final day with a 15-run lead and only two wickets to fall, it was a miracle that a few hundred souls showed up to watch the game’s final knock-offs. Perhaps some were completers, who hadn’t missed a day of cricket in Middlesex since Peter Parfitt was a boy; others may have been Yorkshire-born members, determined to get their money’s worth; and still others probably thought they would test the glorious uncertainty of cricket to a breaking point.
That left Middlesex needing 45 runs to secure the win that moves them to second in the table and their openers rushed to that goal in 5.2 overs, while Robson took three fours in a row from James Harris. Murtagh’s side is now 19 points clear of fourth-seeded Derbyshire and 12 points clear of Glamorgan, whose inept at bat on the third night could hardly have been timed worse.
“We had a bad session with the bat and it essentially cost us the game,” said their coach Matthew Maynard. “We lost some bad wickets. There was no momentum and we didn’t try to struggle back, so we are bitterly disappointed. We need to do that well for the last two games if we have a chance of promotion.” We have to get the maximum number of points from both games to have a chance.”
Maynard is right in every way, not least in the implicit admission that the arithmetic of titles and promotion has suddenly become much clearer. Nottinghamshire, for example, now needs nine points to return to the top tier of English cricket and 21 to win the Second Division title, although that in itself will be a remarkable achievement as they could have won the County Championship last season. to win.
The fate of Middlesex is also in their own hands after their first championship win since May, although they are nowhere near as priceless favorites for promotion as Nottinghamshire. Nevertheless, they chose a good time to cross out for a win in this match and even two prolific draws at Leicester and Worcester in their last games should be enough.
“I’m very happy with the character we showed and I think the comprehensive nature of the win against a team that had outperformed us in the previous game was a key feature,” said their skipper Tim Murtagh. “We did it the hard way, which is really nice and we’ve had some big match-winning performances with Mark Stoneman’s hundred and Toby Roland-Jones’ five-for.”
Paul Edwards is a freelance cricket writer. He has written for the TimeESPNcricinfo, erase, Southport visitor and other publications