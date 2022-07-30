Middlesbrough 1-1 West Brom: honours even between promotion hopefuls at the Riverside

Hopeful champion promotion Middlesbrough and West Brom drew in a competitive game tonight at Riverside.

Middlesbrough opened the scoring after Wolves mercenary Ryan Giles made a great run down the left side to play into Chuba Akpom, who passed the ball over the six-yard box for academy graduate Isaiah Jones to finish.

Duncan Watmore nearly doubled Boro’s lead in the 39th minute, but he failed in the end of another great move from Giles.

The Baggies evened the game shortly after halftime, with John Swift scoring low to score a goal on his debut for his new club.

West Brom will host Watford in their next league game on August 8, while Middlesbrough travel to QPR.

More to follow