Middlemen ‘stole’ £200,000 of ex-banker’s donation to Prince Charles’ charity after money rejected

A former banker has claimed £200,000 of a donation he made to one of Prince Charles’ charities is missing – in fact ‘stolen’, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Dmitry Leus says he believed he gave £500,000 to help the Dumfries House project in Scotland in 2020 – and received a personal letter of thanks from the Prince of Wales. But The Prince’s Foundation later decided not to accept his generous gift after the ethics committee ruled he was not a suitable donor.

Turkmenistan-born Mr. Leus was wrongfully imprisoned in Russia for four years on money laundering charges, which have since been withdrawn.

The Prince’s Foundation returned £100,000 – all it received after the £500,000 was passed through intermediaries who had brokered the donation. It can now be revealed that Mr Leus has been refunded a further £200,000 from the donation – meaning £200,000 is still missing.

Leus is furious that his reputation has been tarnished, and in a transcript of an interview expected to be used in a memoir about his extraordinary life, he claims the money was “stolen.”

Referring to the donation to Charles’s Foundation, he says: ‘In the UK I have continued to support the most disadvantaged at the grassroots level.

“Asked to contribute to high profile causes, my money has been stolen and the media storm… has resulted in one of my family foundation’s proposed donations being rejected, although not yet returned to us in full.”

In another twist, The Prince’s Foundation has kept a separate donation of £35,000 from him which was given to help restore Mey Castle, the former Scottish home of the Queen Mother.

While the Foundation chose to return Mr Leus’s donation to Dumfries House based on his character, The Mail on Sunday has been informed that it has kept his donation for Mey Castle.

Mr. Leus’s revelations raise new questions about Charles’ judgment and the way his Foundation sought massive donations from wealthy foreign donors.

This newspaper unveiled a letter last year in which the Prince’s aide, Michael Fawcett, offered to help obtain British citizenship and a knighthood for Saudi magnate Sheikh Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who had donated to the charities of the Prince of Wales.

Mr Fawcett has been forced to resign in the cash-for-honours furore – and an investigation by the Metropolitan Police is underway.

There is no indication that undue incentives were offered to Mr Leus in exchange for his donation.

It remains a mystery why just £100,000 has reached the charity, which is based at Dumfries House. The Ayrshire Mansion, the former home of the Marquess of Bute, was saved for the nation in 2007 by a dramatic intervention by the Prince of Wales when he discovered that the house and furnishings would be sold separately.

Following the revelation of The Mail on Sunday, the Foundation has written a letter of apology to Mr Leus.

Leus has never spoken publicly about the case, but his autobiography is expected to make it clear that he is angry not only about the missing money, but that he was considered an ‘inappropriate’ donor. He remains dismayed that despite what he says is an unfair judgment of his status, the Foundation has chosen to keep £35,000 for the Castle of Mey and has even sent a letter thanking him for his generosity.

A source said: ‘It’s mind-boggling how someone can donate to charity in good faith, only to withhold some money, get some back and tarnish their reputation in the process.

“You expect things like this in Russia, but not in Britain.”

Mr. Leus was adamant that he was not blaming the Prince or his charity, but the revelations could hardly have come at a more difficult time.

Charles was in Balmoral last week to see the Queen as he takes on more of her duties as head of state. The 96-year-old monarch has been plagued by ‘mobility problems’ in recent weeks.

The MoS has spotted a leaked “Q&A” document, which is expected to help a ghostwriter help Mr. Leus write his life story.

In addition to addressing the controversy over the Foundation’s donation, Mr. Leus makes it clear that he is frustrated with the questions being asked about his character. He says: ‘I have never been associated with the Russian government or with oligarchs.’

Mr Leus, whose family is based in the UK, runs the Leus Family Foundation, which donates to charities and helps fund sports and education programs for young people.

The story of his missing money emerged as part of an investigation by The Mail on Sunday into donations made to The Prince’s Foundation by foreign donors.

The charity is forced to sever ties with two ‘fixers’ who act as intermediaries for the charity.

Several charity directors have been forced to resign and separately it has emerged that the prince was given a briefcase full of charity notes from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former Prime Minister of Qatar known as ‘ HBJ’.

On another occasion, the charity accepted a £1 million donation from Osama Bin Laden’s brothers.

A second investigation is being conducted by the UK Charity Commission into The Mahfouz Foundation, run by the Saudi Sheikh, over claims it has handled donations intended for The Prince’s Foundation.

Mahfouz denies any wrongdoing and says he has not sought and has not been awarded any knighthood or British citizenship.

The Scottish charity regulator is conducting a third investigation.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator said: ‘Our investigation into The Prince’s Foundation is active and ongoing.’

The Prince’s Foundation said it would be “inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”