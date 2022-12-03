Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Mid North Coast beach evacuated because of an unexploded bomb
News

Mid North Coast beach evacuated because of an unexploded bomb

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Port Macquarie Lighthouse Beach.

The army has been called to a popular tourist beach in Port Macquarie on NSW’s Mid North Coast to detonate and remove a device found in the water on Saturday.

Port Macquarie Lifeguards posted on Facebook that part of Lighthouse Beach had been closed “due to a piece of equipment that has washed ashore”.

Port Macquarie Lighthouse Beach.Credit:iStock

“NSW Police have evacuated the area and Fire and Rescue NSW has secured an exclusion zone around the unexploded device,” they wrote Saturday morning.

“The military has been ordered to assist with the detonation and removal this afternoon. The beach will remain closed for a while, so avoid that area.”

NSW Police said in a statement that the device is believed to be an ancient sea flare.

“The initial investigations have shown that it appears to have been in the water for many years.

“The item poses no risk and will be further investigated by the ADF.”

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

UN talks in Uruguay close but still no...

Family of hit and run victim, 20, was...

British Museum’s George Osborne talks secretly to the...

Australia vs Argentina predictions: World Cup 2022

Protests in China: The blank pages tell a...

Matt Hancock reveals Cabinet’s secret succession plan in...

Police in WA find a wanted man hiding...

The story of an Albanian who smuggled into...

Why is there a strike by workers all...

After a reveller was hospitalized with meningococcal, Canberra...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More