Mid North Coast beach evacuated because of an unexploded bomb

The army has been called to a popular tourist beach in Port Macquarie on NSW’s Mid North Coast to detonate and remove a device found in the water on Saturday.

Port Macquarie Lifeguards posted on Facebook that part of Lighthouse Beach had been closed “due to a piece of equipment that has washed ashore”.

Port Macquarie Lighthouse Beach. Credit:iStock

“NSW Police have evacuated the area and Fire and Rescue NSW has secured an exclusion zone around the unexploded device,” they wrote Saturday morning.

“The military has been ordered to assist with the detonation and removal this afternoon. The beach will remain closed for a while, so avoid that area.”