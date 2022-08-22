MIC’s Ollie Locke and husband Gareth share heartbreaking details about their attempts to have a baby

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and husband Gareth have spoken candidly about their struggle to conceive a child through a surrogate mother.

The couple appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday for an emotional interview, sharing heartbreaking details about their surrogate mother’s recent miscarriage and their determination to become parents using IVF.

Ollie, 35, said the couple have not given up on their dreams of starting a family and will start another round of IVF next month.

“We’ve had one failed IVF attempt and one miscarriage and we’re going again next month for our next round,” Ollie candidly revealed.

Ollie said he and Gareth, 31, are open about their struggles with fans because they want to use their public platform to raise awareness and help others.

‘We think representation is so important and [we] have a platform to do this – we wanted to do this in public,” said Ollie.

In January, the couple appeared on Lorraine and revealed that they had lost five embryos in a year during their struggle to become parents.

“It is our main and complete focus. We’re so ready,” Ollie said of their plans to try IVF again.

‘We have lost five embryos in the past year. We have been to Cyprus, Mexico and the US and it has been difficult and very expensive. But we are still trying and we have so much support.

Gareth added: “All the knockbacks just make you understand that you’re ready.”

The reality TV stars shared their journey on social media and Lorraine and the couple agreed it’s important to use their platforms to tackle tough topics.

Ollie said: ‘The Made In Chelsea crowd has been a fantastic journey. It’s nice to be part of a community that is now talking more openly about miscarriages and IVF.’

Ollie shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram last year that they had lost a baby and shared a photo of a dressing gown with “Baby Locke” embroidered on it.

Alongside the robe photo, Ollie explained that after finding out they were pregnant in November, their surrogate unfortunately miscarried at six weeks.

He wrote: ‘Trigger warning. This is the last thing I want to write, but unfortunately this is part of our journey.

“In early November, our lives changed in the most extraordinary and wonderful way, shining two perfect lines through a pregnancy test that told us we were pregnant and Gareth, myself, our surrogate mother and our families were all ecstatic.

“After a difficult year, a little bean grew into the best person imaginable, the most beautiful early Christmas present we could have ever imagined.

“With the natural lapse of 6 weeks and 2 days, it stopped growing and was gone.”

Ollie, who met his partner Gareth ten years ago before dating in 2018, also said they don’t want another couple going through the heartbreak and financial challenges they have.

In May last year, Ollie told the Daily Mail Australia of his excitement of becoming a father and starting a family with Gareth, saying: ‘There is nothing in my life that I am more excited or ready for’.

The author and reality star said fatherhood is at the top of his agenda.

“Being the best father I could be is by far my biggest priority,” he said.

‘I’m taking everyone on this journey on camera, [I’m] writing two new books this year and building two new companies to make sure I can keep spoiling them forever,” he said at the time.

The couple secretly married at the Natural History Museum in London in November 2020 in front of 13 guests, including bridesmaids Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley. The stunning wedding aired on E4’s MIC in December.