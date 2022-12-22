MIC’s Ollie Locke and husband Gareth reveal their surrogate has had a miscarriage

Made In Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth Locke have shared the heartbreaking news that their surrogate has suffered a second miscarriage.

The pair shared the sad news with their friends during Tuesday’s Bali Special on the E4 show, with Ollie admitting he felt “exposed” that they were unable to conceive.

The news came just days after Ollie and Gareth announced their surrogate had become pregnant following another round of IVF, after their first suffered a miscarriage last year when they were six weeks pregnant.

On the first episode of MIC’s Bali Special, Ollie had shared with friends his hopes that their surrogate would become pregnant after an embryo was implanted.

Later in the episode, during a lavish beach party, he told his friends, “You may know that we placed an embryo in our surrogate last week, and under the Balinese magical jungle, we want to say that we are pregnant again!”

As their delighted friends opened a bottle of champagne to celebrate, an emotional Gareth could be seen wiping away tears.

Despite the joy of expecting another baby, Ollie and Gareth revealed in the next episode that their surrogate had miscarried.

Speaking to friends Emily Blackwell and Miles Nazaire, Ollie admitted, “We just can’t believe it’s happened again.”

Gareth added: ‘This is our third time. You know it is, 60%. 70% chance whatever and every time it’s like… “Oh well, next time it’s bound to happen.”

“It feels like every time you have to redo it, it feels like it’s a little bit, a step further away.” Obviously we are in a very fortunate position, we can go again. But you know it’s not, it’s not easy.’

Ollie then said candidly, “Can I also tell you something very cruel? And this is something weird, personal, and I know this isn’t how I should feel.

“And I know this, but I’m so ashamed. I haven’t even called my dad yet. Because I’m ashamed of…

“And I’ll tell you the reason is, oddly enough, I feel emasculated. And I know that’s really stupid, but this is me talking candidly to you guys, and I know I shouldn’t feel that way, but I’m ashamed it didn’t work for us.

“And it’s so stupid, but I’m just waiting long enough for someone to tell Dad so I don’t have to. But embarrassment is such a strange emotion, to have if it really is, it should be the last of your thoughts.’

In December 2021, Ollie and Gareth revealed that their first attempt at having a baby was via. surrogate was unsuccessful, after she miscarried at six weeks.

Alongside the robe photo, Ollie explained that after finding out they were pregnant in November, their surrogate sadly miscarried at six weeks.

He wrote: ‘Trigger Warning. This is the last thing I want to write, but unfortunately this is part of our journey.

“In early November our lives changed in the most extraordinary and wonderful way, those two perfect lines shone through a pregnancy test telling us we were pregnant and Gareth, myself, our surrogate and our families were all ecstatic.

“After a rough year, a little bean that grew into the best person imaginable was the most beautiful early Christmas present we could have ever imagined.

“By the course of nature, after 6 weeks and 2 days it stopped growing and was gone.”

Ollie went on to say it’s not the ‘end of the road’ for the couple, saying they will continue to ‘move forward’ towards fatherhood and look to a ‘silver lining’.

He continued, “This won’t be the end of the road, in fact we have some wonderful plans and we will continue to achieve the remarkable gift of fatherhood.

‘All your support has been amazing and I’ve read every DM you’ve sent and thank you for being so kind to Gareth, myself and our celestial surrogate!

“It is with the deepest sadness that we will always look to a silver lining that is the shining beacon of a community we have found, all of whom are on the same journey as we are, trying to get the family they so desire and deserve. Your support has been remarkable!’

Ollie, who met his partner Gareth a decade ago before they started dating in 2018, also said they don’t want another couple to go through the heartbreak and financial challenges they have.

He said: “As we move forward I promise I will do everything in my power to try and draw attention to helping change UK laws to make it easier for people who are desperately trying to start a family to found!

“The rules, which have not been reviewed in over 30 years, are wildly unfair, currently fiercely anti-gay, and beyond archaic.

“Why would a government allow equal marriage but make it so heartbreakingly difficult and terrifyingly expensive to raise a family, I will do everything I can to get the conversation started on a law change modernization!

“Love you all and let’s hope 2022 will be a year we all deserve, with such much loved babies brought into the world!

“Myself and Gareth have decided with great support and love from Channel 4 and Monkey Kingdom to play last night’s final scene as we feel this is part of our journey that we will continue to share with you all as we share love and strength send to those who go through at the same time.’