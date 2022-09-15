MIC’s James Taylor and Maeva D’Ascanio spark wedding rivalry with Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo

James Taylor and Maeva D’Ascanio of Made In Chelsea have sparked the marriage rivalry with fellow show stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo ahead of both couples’ upcoming wedding.

James, 27, and Maeve, 26, who have been together for three years and are expecting a baby together, got engaged in April while visiting the Trevi Fountain in Rome, while Jamie, 33, and Sophie, 28, announced in December that they are also quickly ready to say ‘I do’.

And James has jokingly claimed that his and Maeva’s wedding will be in a “different league” from Jamie and Sophie’s, while Maeva insists, “A racehorse doesn’t compete with a pony.”

Maeva revealed their plans to get married in 2023 and told Johnny Seifert on the Secure the insecure podcast: ‘Plans are for a Christmas wedding next year but that’s it for now. It will be here in England. We are just waiting to actually start the process of organizing the wedding.

“Right now we’re trying to focus on the baby. Otherwise it’s too much to think about.’

When asked if the guest list would have many of the same names as Jamie and Sophie’s big day, James added: ‘There will be similar guests, but there’s no competition, right?

“If you’re in a different league, there’s a different league. I say it’s Premier League stuff. We are in the top race.’

Maeva joined in: “A racehorse doesn’t compete with a pony.”

James laughed, “I think we like to throw in a little shade here and there. Frankly, we are very happy for them. We are not close enough to be in competition.

“We’re happy for them, but we’re happier for us. So we’ll enjoy our day and our winter wedding.’

Meanwhile, James and Maeva talked about their plans to be part of the Made In Chelsea cast.

“We’re definitely two people who go with the flow,” James said. ‘I have more of a side job. So it is a family business in which I am very involved. That’s where my foot goes outside the door of the reality TV world.

“Maeve, on the other hand, goes to those other shows and cleans up and really enjoys it.

“And I think it’s something so fresh for an English TV audience to maybe see it, in all its Frenchness, because I see it day in, day out.

“But to answer your question, we both do it until we think the time is up.”

A dream come true: French reality TV personality Maeva recently shared a photo of one of the couple’s baby scans as they wait for their first child to arrive in November.

Maeva and James are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby in November after announcing the fiery French beauty was pregnant in May.

James proposed in April with a 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring he designed — and had already asked Maeva’s father for permission to marry her last year.

The engagement may have come as a surprise to some Made In Chelsea viewers after James admitted earlier this year to kissing another girl behind Maeva’s back during the show, in what he described as a “drunk night” at a London club.

James’ romantic gesture also came weeks after he turned down Maeva when she got down on one knee in scenes filmed for the E4 series.

The reality star confessed to drunkenly kissing another woman behind Maeva’s back and said he “hates” himself for betraying her.

Meanwhile, in December, Jamie and Sophie took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the happy news of their engagement with their followers, while Jamie announced he “can’t wait to spend the rest of his life” with her.

Candy Kittens founder Jamie and his reality star partner, 28, shared beloved photos on their social media accounts as they celebrated their engagement over espresso martini cocktails.

Delighted Sophie told fans: ‘WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.’

Jamie shared a video of his new fiancé wearing a white ‘Mrs Laing To Be’ cap from Gigi & Olive holding her hands to her face, appearing to hold back the tears.

They will tie the knot next May.