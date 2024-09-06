Friday, September 6, 2024
MIC’s Emily Blackwell reveals she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Oldershaw, and becomes the latest star to monetize her pregnancy by announcing the news in a sponsored post

Emily Blackwell is pregnant. The Made In Chelsea star has revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Oldershaw

By Kirsten Murray for Mailonline

Emily Blackwell is pregnant!

The Made In Chelsea star revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Oldershaw on Friday, just three weeks after announcing their engagement.

The 28-year-old reality star shared the happy news in a stunning black-and-white photo shoot as she showed off her blossoming baby bump.

Beaming in the snaps, she wrote: “We’re giving mom and dad everything we’ve ever dreamed of and more.”

The newly engaged couple seemed to be over the moon, in a bubble of happiness, after a dizzying month of good news.

The reality star announced the happy news just three weeks after Jordan proposed to her on a luxurious vacation.

The reality star announced the happy news just three weeks after Jordan proposed to her on a luxurious vacation.

The reality star announced the happy news just three weeks after Jordan proposed to her on a luxurious vacation.

