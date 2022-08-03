Microsoft’s testing a handy Game Pass widget on Windows 11

Microsoft’s first new Windows 11 widget should make it even easier to find out which games are coming to PC Game Pass. The widget is only available to Windows Insider testers for now, and should provide a “window” into the service’s game library so you can check out recent additions and the games that are departing soon.

Microsoft currently has a fairly limited selection of widgets in Windows 11, but a Game Pass widget indicates that Microsoft is trying out other applications (which aren’t as boring as the weather, a calendar, and the news). Windows 11 should eventually support third-party widgets, but adding Game Pass can be a good way to shake up the widgets board for now and may even help promote the subscription service.

The new Game Pass widget not only lets you see which games come and go, but lists games from certain categories and provides a portal to the Xbox app. Microsoft says it is working on adding other features to the widget, including personalized recommendations and a way to sign in to your Xbox account and launch a recently played game.

If you are a Windows 11 tester, you can add the Game Pass widget by opening the widget board on your PC and then clicking the plus icon next to your user profile. From there, click on the “plus” icon next to Game Pass and the widget should appear on your board.