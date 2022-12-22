Microsoft’s latest Patch Tuesday broke some VMs, but there’s a fix

By Jacky
Microsoft released a workaround for the latest Patch Tuesday update that prevented some users from creating new VMs in some Hyper-V hosts.

The issue, which affected Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2022 users, arose KB5021249 (opens in new tab) or KB5021237 (opens in new tab) updates installed on Windows Server or Azure Stack HCI hosts.

