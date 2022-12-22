Microsoft’s latest Patch Tuesday broke some VMs, but there’s a fix

Microsoft released a workaround for the latest Patch Tuesday update that prevented some users from creating new VMs in some Hyper-V hosts.

The issue, which affected Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2022 users, arose KB5021249 (opens in new tab) or KB5021237 (opens in new tab) updates installed on Windows Server or Azure Stack HCI hosts.

Existing VMs are not affected by the flawed update as per the status update (opens in new tab) from Microsoft, only new VMs were created after installation.

What now for users?

Microsoft resolved the issue with out-of-band (OOB) updates released on December 20 for installation on Hyper-V hosts in your environment.

Microsoft says you don’t need to install any updates or make any changes to other servers or client devices in your environment to resolve this issue.

To get the standalone package for these out-of-band (OOB) updates, you can search for the KB number in the Microsoft Update Catalog (opens in new tab).

Microsoft says you can then manually import these updates into Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) and Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager.

This isn’t the first time in 2022 that a Patch Tuesday update has caused serious problems for users.

In December 2022, an update named KB5019980 caused database connections that use the Microsoft ODBC SQL Server driver to fail.

However, the Patch Tuesday tradition of weekly updates won’t last forever.

In July 2022, Microsoft rolled out a tool that will use Windows Update for Business to roll out important updates automatically.

Dubbed Microsoft Autopatch, the tool for Windows 10 and 11, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft 365 is now available to users with Windows Enterprise E3 and E5 licenses.