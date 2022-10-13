Microsoft’s HoloLens makes soldiers SICK: 80% suffered ‘mission-affecting physical impairments’ 

<!–

Congress decides whether to give $424.2 million to buy more military-grade HoloLense headsets from Microsoft after more than 80 percent of soldiers who tested the device use “mission-influencing physical limitations” in less than three hours. ‘ experienced.

The US military has been testing the augmented reality device since 2018, which claims to improve battlefield training and missions by projecting digital information onto the screen as users interact with the physical world.

However, the HoloLens is causing headaches, eyestrain and nausea, and adoption of the technology “remains low” — a finding that could pause the entire project.

Microsoft received $480 million in 2018 to develop prototypes, but the technology is “still experiencing problems” that could force officials to withdraw their order of more than 100,000 units.

In total, the contract will grow to $21.88 billion over the next ten years, with a basic five-year deal that can be extended for another five years.

The issues were found during May and June testing, which was shared in a 79-month report obtained by Bloomberg.

Nickolas Guertin, director of Operation Test and Evaluation, said in a summary that the system falls too short on essential functions, even though Microsoft has produced an improved version.

However, Guertin envisions that the technology will work for the military if improvements are made and the device is designed to be more comfortable, which is an issue among soldiers testing it.

The latest device to be shared with other military personnel, called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), would have a flip-up display instead of the stationary screen that drapes over the eyes

Pentagon officials have described the futuristic technology as a way to increase soldiers’ awareness of their environment and their ability to recognize targets and dangers.

Microsoft president Brad Smith told the Senate Armed Services Committee in February that the system could integrate thermal night vision and facial recognition to provide soldiers with “real-time analytics” on remote battlefields.

He also described how it could help plan a hostage rescue mission by creating a “digital twin” of the building.

A group of Microsoft employees filed a petition with the company in 2019 to cancel its first military deal, arguing it would turn real battlefields into a video game.

Microsoft is one of several tech companies that have tried to impress the gaming world with glitzy new virtual reality goggles over the past decade, though the efforts have largely failed.

Microsoft turned away from consumer applications for its second-generation HoloLens 2, introduced in 2019, which is the foundation for the military’s new gadgets.