Microsoft Tech Support Scam: How Couple Stole $250,000

How a single text message lost these savvy Aussie savers $249,000 and why a major bank did NOTHING to stop it – here’s how to protect yourself from the highly convincing tech support scam

Ruthless scammers stole $250,000 from a retired Australian couple after they accessed their home computer and wiped themselves out of their bank accounts.

Joan and Edward Adams, in their 80s, said their nightmare all started with a text saying $10 had been transferred from their account to a mysterious woman in Nigeria named Louise Parsons.

Shortly after a fake Microsoft employee claiming to be in Adelaide called them to warn that Paypal pirates had compromised their bank account.

But they were all part of the elaborate scam, which fooled even this tech-savvy older couple.

Mr. Adams talked to the undercover scammer and eventually gave them remote access to his computer to solve the problem – only to realize it was all a ruse and that the person claiming to help was in fact looting his savings .

‘It took three days. They pulled out 11 withdrawals until it was $249,000,” Ms. Adams told A current situation.

The hackers tried to access all of their accounts, but NAB and HSBC noticed the suspicious recordings and immediately stopped them.

However, Bendigo Bank was not so quick to react – it took four days to freeze the accounts – and let the scammers run off with the money.

The withdrawals were between $10,000 and $50,000 each, were from a loan account the couple hadn’t used in years, and were to an account they had never transferred to before.

The nightmare started with a text saying $10 had been transferred from their account to a mysterious woman in Nigeria named ‘Louise Parsons’

‘If we had been there [NAB or HSBC] we may not have lost a dime,” Mr. Adams said.

‘I’m afraid they’re useless; they cost me a quarter of a million dollars.

“Admittedly I made a mistake, I let those people in, but there was no relapse on the other side.

Not only did Bendigo Bank fail to mark up the “massive amount of money” flowing from their account, but the pair say they charged them interest on the stolen money.

The scam often begins with a phone call falsely claiming that your computer or network connection has been hacked or contains a virus.

Joan and Edward Adams (pictured) speak out to warn others about the scam

Fraudsters will then ask for sensitive private information and remote access to your computer to fix it.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority warns you that you should never give personal details and bank details to cold callers.

The watchdog says if you get a call like that just hang up.

The Adams are now speaking out to raise awareness about the scam and hope police can try to track down the lost money now that an official investigation has been launched.

“When they have me, they go to other people – and if you can make a quarter of a million dollars in three days, you’re like, ‘This is the best job I’ve ever had in my life,'” Mr Adams said.

Bendigo Bank insisted they have the cybersecurity “best practices.”

It took Bendigo Bank days to freeze the Adams’ account despite the unusual transfers

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind customers of the important role they play in keeping their information secure, and in particular in not giving their access details and passwords to anyone else.”

“Bendigo and Adelaide Bank immediately contacted the financial institution receiving the money when they learned of the fraud.”

“The receiving financial institution subsequently stated that it was unable to recover the money.”

“As the matter is with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, it would be inappropriate to comment further while this independent review is underway.”