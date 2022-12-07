Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Microsoft Teams will finally be a lot easier to use on iPad and iPhone

Using Microsoft Teams on mobile should soon be a lot more enjoyable

Apple users get a welcome productivity boost when it comes to using Microsoft Teams on their mobile or tablet.

The video conferencing platform has revealed that it is working to bring Picture in Picture mode to iPhone and iPad users, allowing them to view multiple windows on their device at once.

