Microsoft Teams will finally be a lot easier to use on iPad and iPhone

Apple users get a welcome productivity boost when it comes to using Microsoft Teams on their mobile or tablet.

The video conferencing platform has revealed that it is working to bring Picture in Picture mode to iPhone and iPad users, allowing them to view multiple windows on their device at once.

This could mean that users could have a video call on their device while consulting a useful document or presentation at the same time, without having to switch between apps and potentially end their call.

Microsoft Teams Picture in Picture for iOS

In the official Microsoft 365 entry step-by-step plan (opens in new tab) for the update, the company notes that “the new Picture in Picture mode lets you view your meeting in a resizable window while using other apps on your mobile device.”

The feature is still listed as “in development” but has an expected availability date of December 2022, meaning users shouldn’t have too long to wait. When released, it will be available to all Microsoft Teams iOS users around the world.

The launch is the latest in a series of productivity-themed releases from Microsoft Teams as it continues to strive to increase the usability and efficiency of its platform.

This includes a number of speed-related under-the-hood upgrades aimed at improving the user experience when navigating Microsoft Teams, namely an upgraded framework that is now capable of rendering HTML structures faster, executing JavaScript, and arrays more efficiently to serialize.

The company claims these changes should contribute to a 30% speed increase when switching between Microsoft Teams chats or channels.

In other multitasking news, the company also recently announced that in-app games are coming to Microsoft Teams.

However, Microsoft claims that interaction through play is not just a distraction, but is designed to address some of the biggest challenges of the hybrid workplace, including “struggling to build trust, make connections, and boost team morale.” to improve”.

It also recently revealed that transcription for 1:1 calls and group calls is now available in the Microsoft Teams app for Android, giving users the chance to review exactly what was said, or if any details were missed.

Users can also start meeting transcripts on Microsoft Teams for iOS and Android, and view meeting transcripts after their conversations have ended.