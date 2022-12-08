Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft on Wednesday agreed to make the popular video game Call of Duty available to Nintendo for 10 years if game maker Activision Blizzard is bought for $69 billion continue – an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony.

The blockbuster merger is closely monitored by regulators in the US, Europe and elsewhere. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, is facing resistance from Sonywhich makes the competing PlayStation console and has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it calls a “must-have” gaming title.

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, tweeted that Microsoft has “made a 10-year commitment” to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo.

Microsoft president Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch gaming console, saying the same offering was available for Sony.

“Any day @Sony wants to sit down and talk, we’ll be happy to do a 10-year deal for PlayStation as well,” he said.

Smith said the agreement would bring Call of Duty to more gamers and more platforms, and “that’s good for competition and good for consumers.”

Sony’s European press service did not respond to a request for comment. To add to the pressure on Sony, Microsoft also said on Wednesday that it has committed to keep Call of Duty on the platform Steam, a digital marketplace for PC games, in an agreement with Steam’s operator Valve.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal this week, Smith expressed concern over the possibility that the Federal Trade Commission could take Microsoft to court to stop the deal. Antitrust watchdogs in both Great Britain and the European Union are also investigating the transaction for fear it would distort competition.

At the heart of the dispute is control over future releases of Activision Blizzard’s most popular games, especially Call of Duty, a first-person military shooter franchise. Activision reported last month that its latest installment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, has earned more than $1 billion in sales since its launch on Oct. 28.