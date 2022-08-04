Microsoft starts testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan

Microsoft is starting to test an Xbox Game Pass family plan that will allow subscribers to share their benefits with other people. A preview of this Xbox Game Pass family subscription is available today in Colombia and Ireland, and testers can add up to four people to their subscription as long as they’re in the same country.

“Starting today, Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland can preview a plan that allows multiple people to share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate,” explains Tyler Mittleider, senior technical program manager at Microsoft. “This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family on console, PC and cloud by allowing you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games , content and benefits.”

Microsoft has been rumored to be considering a family subscription to Xbox Game Pass for some time now, and this preview shows it getting ready to test how Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sharing would work more broadly.

Microsoft currently offers Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass for $9.99 per month. Neither includes online multiplayer capabilities, but you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99, and this unlocks Game Pass for console, PC, EA Play access, and online multiplayer.

Testers in Colombia or Ireland can sign up today for an Xbox Insider preview for the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan in the Microsoft Store, and joining the preview will convert a plan’s existing time remaining into a new one. plan “based on the monetary value of the old membership.” So if you have a full month of Ultimate, it will convert to 18 days of membership to this new plan, suggesting Microsoft will offer a separate tier once Game Pass sharing is fully ready for a wider launch.