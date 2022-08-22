Microsoft sent ‘threatening’ legal letter to mother about her firm that helps children learn to read

<!–

A British woman is embroiled in a trademark battle with tech giant Microsoft after it sent a ‘threatening’ legal letter over the name of her company that helps children learn to read.

Kate McKenzie had been looking forward to officially getting started with her new company, Word Windows, when the US-based company threw a spanner in the works.

The education specialist said she developed a handheld tool to help children with dyslexia learn to read after being inspired by her son’s struggles.

Ms McKenzie, who is from Duston in Northampton, has created a handheld item that can be placed over book pages.

Kate McKenzie (pictured) was looking forward to getting started with her new company Word Windows, which helps children learn to read

It covers word lines, but leaves a gap in the center for the child to focus on one specific word, which can then be covered by a sliding section.

She told the BBC: ‘It puts a little box around the word you’re trying to read and creates a window that can open and close to isolate it.

“You can isolate the first letter of the word, a sound in the word, a prefix or a suffix.”

She added that it can help people with dyslexia to block out the surrounding words, which her tool does.

Ms McKenzie decided to call it Word Windows, but the tech company, which had a turnover of £168 billion last year, sent her letter on July 1 against the name and its trademark because of its similarity to the name for the PC operating system Windows.

She says she has since been negotiating with them to resolve the situation, but it is a difficult situation as she has already put money into creating the packaging and branding.

The “absolutely devastated” Associate Lecturer at Coventry University says she’s not intentionally trying to capitalize on Microsoft’s market and that she only wants to help people learn to read.

She added: “My husband did see the funny side and said, ‘Don’t you think it’s funny that the Microsoft giant found you in Duston?’

A Microsoft spokesperson told the BBC it “cannot comment on pending legal matters”.

Ms. McKenzie has received a legal letter from Microsoft against her trademark. Pictured is the tech giants’ headquarters in Silicon Valley, California

It is not the first time that Microsoft has been involved in a legal battle over the name of one of its brands.

In 2015, it went to court to trademark Skype, the name of its internet phone and video calling service.

But the General Court of the European Union ruled that the name and bubble-shaped logo could not be registered as a trademark because it was too similar to a name registered by British Sky Broadcasting Corporation.

It was part of a longstanding battle between the two companies, which began in 2005 when Sky lodged a complaint with the EU Office for the Harmonization of Internal Markets against Skype’s application for an EU-wide trademark.

In 2012, the office upheld the complaint and Microsoft then appealed to EU court, rejecting the tech giant’s appeal three years later.

Microsoft was also forced to change the name of its cloud storage service from SkyDrive to OneDrive in 2014 after the Supreme Court in London ruled that Sky’s trademark had been infringed.