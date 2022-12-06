Microsoft is trying to convince people to switch to Windows 11 with a new push

With adoption still tough, Microsoft has found yet another way to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, particularly for Windows 10 users.

The company hopes that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users are more likely to conform during installation.

Microsoft explains at a Support page for Windows 10 (opens in new tab)To: “An out-of-band update has been released to improve the Windows 10…out-of-box experience (OOBE).”

Windows 10 vs 11

The update has been rolled out to Home and Professional versions 2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2 of Windows 10 and will be installed during the Windows OOBE process as long as the device has an internet connection, the post said.

According to figures posted by Stat counter (opens in new tab), but the past few months have seen healthy adoption to the point that 16% of Windows users have opted for the latest operating system. Windows 10 remains by far the most popular version, accounting for just under 70% of all installations.

Versions aside, Windows remains the most popular desktop operating system, accounting for about three-quarters of the market, compared to macOS in second place at 16% and Chrome OS well behind at 2.5%.

The Register reports that many companies delay deploying the latest operating system until about 18 months have passed, after which it is deemed suitable (and compatible) enough. With that in mind, Windows 11 adoption could get a much-needed boost as we approach the summer of 2023.

Many companies, on the other hand, may be waiting because their current hardware doesn’t meet the strict requirements for making Windows 11 more secure than previous operating systems. This, and continued PC sales, may mean that Windows 11 may never become as popular as Microsoft once hoped.