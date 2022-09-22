Microsoft is testing a way to mute the Xbox startup sound

I can hear the sound in my head just by looking at the console. | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

I really like my Xbox Series X. It’s a nice, quiet console that puts hundreds of games at your fingertips thanks to Xbox Game Pass. But every time I turn on my Xbox, I try to lower the volume so that the console startup chime doesn’t alert everyone within 50 miles that I want to play. Fortnite.

Happy Microsoft is testing an Xbox software update that will allow you to mute the console startup sound, so hopefully I won’t have to worry about the sound soon. The new preview update will roll out to Alpha ring members of the Xbox Insider program starting Wednesday. If you have the example, you can mute the startup sounds by going to Settings > General > Volume & Audio Output > Additional Options.

While I may seem like a hater, I really like the Series X’s startup sound. I find it cool, futuristic, and oddly soothing. But almost every time I turn on the console, the sound shoots through my Sonos Beam at a high volume, much to the surprise of someone else in the room with me. I don’t really need to hear it to know my console is ready to go – the light in the power button is enough for me.

I’m not an Xbox Insider, so I can’t test the new feature yet. But things often show up in these previews right before they roll out publicly, so hopefully I won’t have to wait long to finally be able to turn on my Xbox fearlessly.