Microsoft is speeding up the Xbox Series X / S boot time

Microsoft is speeding up the boot time of its Xbox Series X/S consoles. In the latest Xbox Insider tests of the Xbox dashboard, the cold boot time has been reduced by approximately 5 seconds. Microsoft was able to speed up the boot sequence by creating a shorter boot animation.

Xbox testers recently noticed a faster boot time, and Microsoft confirmed the changes on Friday. Josh Munsee, director of integrated marketing for Xbox, says the company created “a shorter startup animation (~4s) from the original startup animation (~9s), reducing the overall startup time.”





Xbox Series X/S owners will only benefit from faster boot times if they have their consoles set to power saving mode instead of standby mode. Energy Saver Mode means that the console shuts down completely, rather than going into a standby state. This means you can’t turn on the console and start playing right away, but Energy Saver is kinder to electricity bills and the planet.

Microsoft’s changes make it faster to boot in Energy Saver mode, which takes the Xbox Series X/S boot process from about 20 seconds to about 15 seconds. It makes Energy Saver mode even more compelling, especially after Microsoft made it the default option for new Xbox consoles earlier this year, in addition to adding support for downloading updates in the background.