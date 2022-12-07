Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop

Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would challenge Apple and Google’s dominance in mobile search.

This is according to reports from The Information (opens in new tab)the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds, and possibly even more concepts, which will make it act as a single platform for most personal day-to-day needs.

Microsoft executives were apparently looking for a solution to expand the company’s advertising business and Bing search. By launching an all-in-one platform, the company will also be able to entice customers into its other revenue-generating products, such as Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365).

Microsoft “Super App”

Besides the niche $1,400 US-only, Android-based Surface Duo, Microsoft, in particular, has been absent from the smartphone market for quite some time, following a decade-long and frankly unsuccessful crack on its own Windows Phone OS.

With attention once again turning away from its notebook and tablet families, it looks like Microsoft is poised for a second attempt at drawing people to its own mobile interface, although with speculation and rumors abounding, it’s unclear if this app will be destined are for iOS and Android devices (if it launches at all).

The information describes the inspiration for a potential “super app”, which comes from China’s WeChat platform, which combines video and calling with shopping and gaming.

Microsoft may not go along with its ambition to create a large, centralized platform for its customers. Reuters reports that Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk has also expressed interest in making such a product, which could go by the name “X”.

Tech Radar Pro has contacted Microsoft for further comment regarding building such a “Super App”.