Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop

Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would challenge Apple and Google’s dominance in mobile search.

This is according to reports from The Information (opens in new tab)the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds, and possibly even more concepts, which will make it act as a single platform for most personal day-to-day needs.

