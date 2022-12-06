Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Microsoft is hiking the price of first-party Xbox Series X exclusives, starting with Starfield
Tech

Microsoft is hiking the price of first-party Xbox Series X exclusives, starting with Starfield

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Microsoft is hiking the price of first-party Xbox Series X exclusives, starting with Starfield

As the cost of living crisis hits our wallets in all the wrong places, you’ll find yourself having to choose between heating your house this winter or buying a new game for your Xbox.

Starting with the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG Star fieldMicrosoft announced via IGN that it will be increase in basic prices (opens in new tab) of their Xbox Series X│S titles from 2023.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition touted as...

Let Amazon know what ads you see and...

Amazon sued by DC attorney general for deceiving...

Tecno Phantom X2 5G: A pricier mid-end with...

Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop

Instagram will finally help creators understand why they’re...

Tencent’s Anime AI Picture Generator Hits Global Social...

Hackers are using Telegram to target crypto firms

Apple will finally encrypt iCloud Backups as part...

Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More