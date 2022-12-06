Microsoft is hiking the price of first-party Xbox Series X exclusives, starting with Starfield

As the cost of living crisis hits our wallets in all the wrong places, you’ll find yourself having to choose between heating your house this winter or buying a new game for your Xbox.

Starting with the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG Star field Microsoft announced via IGN that it will be increase in basic prices (opens in new tab) of their Xbox Series X │S titles from 2023.

Microsoft assures us that the increase, which sees games like Starfield and Redfall debut at $70 each, is not in vain. “This award reflects the content, scale and technical complexity of these titles,” the Microsoft spokesperson told IGN.

For subscribers to Xbox game pass , shouldn’t matter much. “All games developed by our teams at Xbox […] will also be available with Game Pass on the same day they launch,” the announcement confirms. It seems there’s more incentive than ever to jump on the Game Pass bandwagon.

Shoot for the stars

The news that Xbox is raising the price of its exclusive titles doesn’t come as a shock. Competitor Sony announced price increases be first PS5 console and its own exclusive games.

Since Microsoft acquired Bethesda in 2021 for a cool $7.5 billion / £6.2 billion / AU$11.2 billion, the studio has been expected to focus on making games with the Xbox in mind . We’ve even had a hint from Xbox boss Phil Spencer possible Xbox price hikes comes after the 2022 holiday, and this is proof he wasn’t kidding.

While there’s certainly added pressure to make games that serve as major platform vendors , Spencer realizes this may be unwelcome news for those looking to cut costs this winter; “we are not food or shelter,” he admitted in an interview with The Verge.

Fortunately, those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription will still be able to play the game after release. The service currently costs US$14.99 / £10.99 / AU$20 per month, so it might be a good time to jump on the bandwagon.

That said, there are other options for non-console gamers as Xbox exclusives like Starfield will also be released on PC.