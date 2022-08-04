Microsoft gives Xbox Series S devs more memory to improve graphics performance

Microsoft gives Xbox Series S game developers more control over the memory on the console. A new Xbox software development kit was recently released to developers, and it frees up more memory for developers to access Xbox Series S games and improves performance in certain titles.

“Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers,” says Microsoft’s Game Dev team in a video detailing the updates. “This gives developers more control over memory, which can improve graphics performance in memory-constrained conditions.”

The $299 Xbox Series S launched as a console that can handle 1440p games at up to 120fps, but many games have only reached 1080p and without the higher frame rates of the more powerful Xbox Series X. The larger and more powerful Xbox Series X console from Microsoft comes with a lot more GPU power, but it also has 16GB of RAM, while the smaller Xbox Series S only has 10GB. Developers should work with about 8 GB of memory on the Series S, as Microsoft reserves about 2 GB for OS tasks.

Those memory limitations were: detailed by Digital Foundry, with developers reportedly feeling some pain optimizing games for the Xbox Series S. It’s less the CPU and GPU power of the Xbox Series S, especially since the Series S has the same CPU as the X, but more the memory situation. Microsoft’s improvements, albeit small, may help alleviate some of that friction around developing games for the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft also “addressed an issue where graphical virtual addresses were assigned significantly slower than non-graphical virtual addresses,” meaning Xbox games can now take better advantage of other recent memory improvements Microsoft has added to its Xbox developer tools. Fingers crossed that all of this means we’ll soon see some performance improvements in some games running on the Xbox Series S.