Microsoft Defender offers your enterprise a welcome security boost

Microsoft’s Defender for Endpoint, the company’s endpoint security platform, is being updated to better protect organizations against ransomware and other cyberthreats.

In a recent Announcement

(opens in new tab)

the company said that by turning some features on by default, companies will have a better chance against evolving cyberattacks with a feature it simply calls “Built-in Protection.”

“For the best protection against ransomware and other cyber threats, certain settings must be configured,” explains the Redmond-based giant. “Built-in security can help by giving you default settings for better protection.”

Sign out

Built-in protection is described as a “set of defaults” that the company rolls out for Defender for Endpoint. Tamper protection is one such setting, but Microsoft said other defaults are coming soon.

Defender for Endpoint users can expect two types of notifications: a message center message announcing the imminent arrival of built-in protection, and a banner in the Microsoft 365 Defender portal announcing the automatic activation of Tamper Protection.

In case you were wondering, you can still opt out of built-in protection by specifying your own security settings, Microsoft explains. However, the company does not recommend it.

“Tamper Protection offers you better protection against ransomware. You must be a global administrator or security administrator to perform the following procedure,” it warns.

However, those who want to disable the feature can go to the Microsoft 365 Defender portal, navigate to Settings > Endpoints > Advanced features and set Tamper protection to On (if it’s not already on), click Save, then set Tamper protection to Off ( and save again).

The built-in security feature began rolling out to Defender for Office 365 users last November, protecting users from suspicious links and attachments in emails.

Through: Beeping computer (opens in new tab)