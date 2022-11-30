Home Microsoft Defender offers your enterprise a welcome security boost
Categories: Tech

Microsoft Defender offers your enterprise a welcome security boost

Microsoft’s Defender for Endpoint, the company’s endpoint security platform, is being updated to better protect organizations against ransomware and other cyberthreats.

In a recent Announcement

(opens in new tab)the company said that by turning some features on by default, companies will have a better chance against evolving cyberattacks with a feature it simply calls “Built-in Protection.”

“For the best protection against ransomware and other cyber threats, certain settings must be configured,” explains the Redmond-based giant. “Built-in security can help by giving you default settings for better protection.”

Sign out

Built-in protection is described as a “set of defaults” that the company rolls out for Defender for Endpoint. Tamper protection is one such setting, but Microsoft said other defaults are coming soon.

Defender for Endpoint users can expect two types of notifications: a message center message announcing the imminent arrival of built-in protection, and a banner in the Microsoft 365 Defender portal announcing the automatic activation of Tamper Protection.

Related Post
  1. Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

    With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

  2. Huion Kamvas Pro is the perfect companion for photographers – here’s why

    Photo editing is a key part of the creative process, allowing photographers to capture the…

  3. Tech Update: Paramount Plus’ half price Black Friday deal finally makes it worth having

    Black Friday deals are coming plentiful and fast in the lead up to the day…

In case you were wondering, you can still opt out of built-in protection by specifying your own security settings, Microsoft explains. However, the company does not recommend it.

“Tamper Protection offers you better protection against ransomware. You must be a global administrator or security administrator to perform the following procedure,” it warns.

However, those who want to disable the feature can go to the Microsoft 365 Defender portal, navigate to Settings > Endpoints > Advanced features and set Tamper protection to On (if it’s not already on), click Save, then set Tamper protection to Off ( and save again).

The built-in security feature began rolling out to Defender for Office 365 users last November, protecting users from suspicious links and attachments in emails.

Through: Beeping computer (opens in new tab)

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: BoostdefenderEnterpriseMicrosoftofferssecurity
2 days ago

Recent Posts

Guy Ritchie and glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley attend the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

4 mins ago

Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…

14 mins ago

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

16 mins ago

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

17 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

25 mins ago

John Lewis and Abrdn team up to build 1,000 homes

John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…

25 mins ago