Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Microsoft declares that it is the season for Russian cyberattacks
Tech

Microsoft declares that it is the season for Russian cyberattacks

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Tis the season of Russian cyberattacks, says Microsoft

Russian hacking groups are expected to face a long and productive winter, chasing Ukrainian targets as well as those of its Western allies with new and improved malware attacks, Microsoft says.

In a recent blog post (opens in new tab), the software giant said Russia will try to use disinformation and cyberattacks to undermine the support Ukraine receives from its Western allies — both humanitarian and military. It further said it observed “targeted attacks” on Ukrainian infrastructure followed by missile strikes.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition touted as...

Let Amazon know what ads you see and...

Amazon sued by DC attorney general for deceiving...

Tecno Phantom X2 5G: A pricier mid-end with...

Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop

Instagram will finally help creators understand why they’re...

Tencent’s Anime AI Picture Generator Hits Global Social...

Hackers are using Telegram to target crypto firms

Apple will finally encrypt iCloud Backups as part...

Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More