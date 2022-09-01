Microsoft Confirms New Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Subscription and Pricing

After a leak this weekend revealed Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family branding, Microsoft has gone official with its new plan and revealed its pricing in Ireland and Colombia. With the new subscription, Xbox Game Pass members can share with up to four other friends or family members for €21.99 per month in Ireland and COP 49,900 in Colombia.

Microsoft is not limiting this new Game Pass subscription to family members only, and the only restriction is that people added to the Friends & Family subscription must be in the same country. Microsoft is currently testing this new Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family subscription in Ireland and Colombia, priced at €21.99 per month instead of the regular €12.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That works out to less than $5 per month per person to share all the usual Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits.

“We are currently testing this plan in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland. Future countries/regions may be added in the coming months,” Microsoft says in an FAQ. Microsoft hasn’t announced pricing for the rest of Europe, UK or US yet, but it will likely be around $25 per month for Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family in USA

Switching to the plan does mean you’ll need to adjust the time remaining on your previous plan, and Microsoft will convert to the Friends & Family plan:

30 days Xbox Game Pass Ultimate = 18 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and family

30 days Xbox Game Pass (console) = 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and family

30 days PC Game Pass = 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and family

30 Days Xbox Live Gold = 12 Days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days EA Play = 6 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and family

Microsoft currently offers Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass for $9.99 per month. Neither subscription includes online multiplayer capabilities, but you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99 and this unlocks Game Pass for console, PC, EA Play access, and Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer.

Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family offers the same Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits for four other friends or family members. That’s a total of five people, and it also includes access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live, and even the PC Game Pass versions of games.