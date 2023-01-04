Microsoft and OpenAI could be bringing ChatGPT to Bing Search

By
Jacky
-
Microsoft is preparing to roll out a version of ChatGPT, OpenAI’s machine-learned text-generating language model, as part of the Bing search engine for web browsers.

As reported by The information (opens in new tab)the plans were revealed by two insiders at Microsoft, which has already implemented the GPT language model in aspects of Bing after its $1 billion investment in OpenAI in 2019, including the autocomplete feature, used to predict what users might search for based on a partially completed search.

