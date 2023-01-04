Microsoft and OpenAI could be bringing ChatGPT to Bing Search

Microsoft is preparing to roll out a version of ChatGPT, OpenAI’s machine-learned text-generating language model, as part of the Bing search engine for web browsers .

As reported by The information (opens in new tab)the plans were revealed by two insiders at Microsoft, which has already implemented the GPT language model in aspects of Bing after its $1 billion investment in OpenAI in 2019, including the autocomplete feature, used to predict what users might search for based on a partially completed search.

The news comes less than a month after Google reportedly caught up “code red” overpressure from employees to implement artificial intelligence into its own search engine, with the head of Google’s AI division Jeff Dean claiming that AI could make users trust Google less if it gives users incorrect information.

Bing Search and GPT

While there are ways to increase the likelihood that AI-generated information is accurate, such as citing sources, Microsoft remains cautious and is reportedly not yet ready to fully implement Bing’s existing model of suggesting relevant web links to search queries. to replace.

“Bing will still rely on its own technology to produce most of the search results,” said one of the insiders, pointing out that GPT isn’t designed to constantly scrape data from the Internet. ChatGPT itself warns users that it has a “limited understanding of [the] world and events after 2021”, referring to the fact that the GPT language model cannot train itself on the fly.

“GPT could also help Bing suggest other keywords that users could type to see answers to related queries,” the insider said, or suggest other related queries to users while explaining their relevance.

Though nothing is set in stone, The information reported that this individual said elements of ChatGPT could be introduced into Bing Search as early as March, with Microsoft potentially billing it as “one of the few ways to access parts of GPT.”