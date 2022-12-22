Microsoft, Amazon and Meta among those ditching office space in London and Europe

Tech
By Jacky


Several of the world’s largest technology companies are scrapping buildings that are part of European bases and headquarters in response to the declining economy.

In addition to the “big three” of Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Salesforce, the supplier of CRM software and collaboration software limp are all reportedly looking to move out of rented office space in London and Dublin.

