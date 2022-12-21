Microsoft 365 wants to bring all your notifications together in one place

By Jacky
Microsoft is implementing a centralized notification feed for its Microsoft 365 suite of office software which it says will provide a “mix of relevant content” for the content users access, or share with them.

Gently announced (opens in new tab) as part of the Microsoft 365 roadmap in December 2022 and scheduled for release in January 2023, the feature, dubbed Microsoft Feed, is undoubtedly part of an effort to collaboration software have a more, well, collaborative sense.

