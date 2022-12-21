Microsoft 365 wants to bring all your notifications together in one place

Microsoft is implementing a centralized notification feed for its Microsoft 365 suite of office software which it says will provide a “mix of relevant content” for the content users access, or share with them.

Gently announced (opens in new tab) as part of the Microsoft 365 roadmap in December 2022 and scheduled for release in January 2023, the feature, dubbed Microsoft Feed, is undoubtedly part of an effort to collaboration software have a more, well, collaborative sense.

The news comes shortly after a separate announcement from the company annual Ignite event in October 2022 (opens in new tab) that Microsoft 365 will be transitioned to a single desktop and mobile application, which will no doubt make it much easier to make the suite feel like an ecosystem.

Business Collaboration Features

Microsoft also used this year’s Ignite event to announce that its My Content hub, which collects all of a user’s documents in one tab, regardless of which 365 application they were designed in, is now available to all of its users.

Despite the fact that both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace are the market leaders when it comes to workplace collaboration tools, having an intuitive, centralized hub for the entire suite seems easier said than done for both companies.

For its part, even with the progress it’s making, Microsoft seems more committed to offering only true centralized tools and interfaces to corporate bosses and IT administrators.

Google itself seems focused on cleaning up the experience UI within its individual Workspace apps rather than a centralized experience. One Updating in front of Google Drive in June 2022, for example, made it easier to share files by bringing options under one centralized panel.

Microsoft may be trying to take advantage of Google’s inaction, and court users still hesitant about workplace collaboration software with an offering that’s simply more user-friendly. The latest batch of announcements could certainly put them in the lead.