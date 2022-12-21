Microraptor died 120 million years ago with the FOOT of a small animal lodged in its ribcage

Paleontologists in the UK have proven that a small feathered flying dinosaur, about the size of a domestic cat, ate mammals.

A fossil of the dinosaur known as Microraptor was found with the foot of a small mouse-sized creature lodged in its ribcage.

Scientists, who published their findings in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, said the findings were the “first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal.”

Dr. David Horne from Queen Mary University of London said: ‘It’s so rare to find examples of food in dinosaurs, so each example is really important because it gives direct evidence of what they ate.

A fossil (pictured) of the dinosaur known as Microraptor was found with the foot of a small mouse-sized creature lodged in its ribcage. The Queen Mary University London study believes this is the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur

Microraptors were small dinosaurs, about 2.6 feet long, that lived in forests in what is now China about 120 million years ago

What did a Microraptor look like? Microcraptor means ‘little thief’ in Greek. It got its name because it is known as one of the smallest dinosaur raptor species. It is one of the smallest dinosaurs yet discovered. The dinosaur had flight feathers on all four of its limbs. The feathers are believed to be a glossy, iridescent color. The Microraptor traveled on two feet, but there is also evidence that it could fly. Some believe the dinosaur launched itself from tree to tree and floated like a flying squirrel.

While this mammal definitely would not have been a human ancestor, we can look back to some of our ancient relatives that were a meal for hungry dinosaurs.

“This study paints a picture of a fascinating moment in time — the first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal — even if it’s not quite as terrifying as something in Jurassic Park.”

Following the discovery of the groundbreaking fossil, further analysis suggested that the prey lodged in the dinosaur’s ribcage was a mouse-sized mammal.

First discovered in 2000, microraptors — meaning “little thief” in Greek — lived sometime between 113 and 125 million years ago, in ancient forests of what is now China.

Weighing about 2.2 lbs (1 kg) and measuring 2.6 ft (0.8 m) in length, experts believe it was capable of guided flight.

Equipped with long flight feathers on each of its four limbs, paleontologists previously wondered if these weather conditions would favor flight or attract mates.

Early accounts of iridescent feather colors led researchers to believe that the dinosaurs used their shiny wings as a way to demonstrate sexual prowess.

There is some evidence that the animal would probably have lived on the ground and would not have been a good climber.

Prior to this study, research on the feathered dinosaur showed that they ate birds, lizards, and fish, among other things.

A closer view of the foot found in a Microraptor’s ribcage. Microraptors, meaning “little thief” in Greek, were first discovered in 2000 and lived in ancient forests in what is now China sometime between 113 and 125 million years ago

In 2019, paleontologists found a never-before-seen species of lizard in the fossilized stomach of a Microraptor. Pictured: Illustration of a microraptor swallowing a lizard

There is some evidence that Microraptor species stored food in their stomachs.

What still remains a mystery, however, is whether the species consumed by the Microraptor was found dead and then brushed off, or whether the dinosaur preyed on it.

Previous researchers have also indicated that the dinosaur could be an opportunistic predator.

Dr. Alex Dececchi, from Mount Marty College in South Dakota, USA, and one of the study’s authors, said: ‘The great thing is that – like your house cat, which was about the same size – Microraptor would have been an easy animal to handle. to live. with only a fright if it escapes, for it would hunt anything from the birds at your feed to the mice in your hedge or the fish in your pond.’

In 2019, paleontologists found a never-before-seen species of lizard in the fossilized stomach of a Microraptor.

This was the fourth documented case of a Microraptor storing what it ate in its stomach.

