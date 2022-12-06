Micron’s most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop

Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD) called the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm.

The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to come with NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that doesn’t require power to hold data, with more than 200 layers.

The US manufacturer has reserved the new drive for use in mainstream laptops and desktops, claiming it will enable faster, more responsive applications on gaming, consumer and business client devices.

What do users get?

Micron claims the new drive will enable sequential read performance of up to 5 gigabytes per second and sequential write performance of up to 4 gigabytes per second, which it says is 1.4 and 1.3 times faster than the previous SSD generation, respectively.

In addition, the manufacturer claims that the technology of the Micron 2550 SSD, including “predictive cache optimization”, can improve the user experience.

The current business environment has not been the friendliest for Micron’s NAND manufacturing business.

Total revenue of the NAND manufacturing industry fell 24.3% quarter-on-quarter to research (opens in new tab) from market research firm TrendForce.

Micron recorded a revenue decline of 26.2% to $1.69 billion from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022.

The wider industry slump hasn’t stopped many manufacturers from announcing ambitious new NAND products.

South Korean manufacturer SK hynix has announced a new memory chip at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara.

The new chip, which is expected to enter mass production in the first half of 2023, will reportedly feature the “world’s first 238-layer 512Gb TLC 4D NAND”, breaking Micron’s world record for most layers in a NAND disk.