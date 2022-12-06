Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Micron’s most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Tech

Micron’s most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop

Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD) called the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm.

The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to come with NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that doesn’t require power to hold data, with more than 200 layers.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition touted as...

Let Amazon know what ads you see and...

Amazon sued by DC attorney general for deceiving...

Tecno Phantom X2 5G: A pricier mid-end with...

Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop

Instagram will finally help creators understand why they’re...

Tencent’s Anime AI Picture Generator Hits Global Social...

Hackers are using Telegram to target crypto firms

Apple will finally encrypt iCloud Backups as part...

Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More