Microchips headed to space on NASA’s Artemis I moon mission

On July 20, 53 years after Neil Armstrong took a small step for humans and a giant leap for humanity, NASA announced launch dates for the Artemis I mission, the agency’s long-awaited first step to return astronauts to the planet. moon and finally to Mars. Even though there will be no people aboard the Orion spacecraft when it launches later this summer, it will pay dozens of small tributes to the Artemis team founded at the University of Houston.

Long Chang, an associate professor of research at the Cullen College of Engineering and an expert at the UH nanofabrication facility, answered the call as NASA looked for a way to honor the thousands of people who contributed to the Artemis I mission.

“NASA wanted microchips with everyone’s name on them,” Long said. “But I had some creative liberties in the design because they didn’t really know what we were capable of.”

After considering several options that would meet NASA’s requirements, Long proposed a process that combines electron beam lithography and reactive ion etching to engrave the nearly 30,000 names on each of the 80 microchips.

And he had a little surprise in store for NASA.

“I figured out how to do this so quickly that I decided to put the names so that if you see it, it looks like the NASA logo, the Artemis logo, and the European Space Agency logo,” Long said. “Each logo is made from those 30,000 names.”

Names include NASA, the European Space Agency, industry partners and suppliers who have contributed to the Artemis program by building hardware, developing systems and supporting missions. Similar microchips have flown on other NASA missions as part of outreach campaigns that allowed the public to fly their names into space, including Orion’s Exploration Flight Test-1 and NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover.

The 8mm x 8mm microchips will be packaged in the Orion capsule’s storage space for its unmanned test flight around the moon. NASA has set three tentative launch dates: August 29, September 2, and September 5. When the spacecraft returns to Earth, the microchips will be given to key program stakeholders in the US and Europe as a memento of the historic mission and an expression of gratitude for all their hard work.

Long hopes that this project will increase the visibility of the UH nanofabrication facility and bring the world of nanoscale research and engineering to a wider audience. His team of scientists, engineers and technicians provide a wide range of services and support to ensure that everyone can use the lab and be successful.

“It’s not just microchips that were made here,” Long said. “We have people working on solar cells, sensors for cancer diagnostics, microscopic electronic and mechanical devices, biocompatible materials and superconductor materials. There is a very broad application for this technology without limiting the creativity of the person using it.”

