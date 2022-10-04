Microbiologists improve taste of beer

2– Overpressure inhibition of acetate ester production (isoamyl acetate/alcohol ~AATase activity). (B) Mating and culturing of segregants (progeny) with a series of CO2 inhibition of AATase activity, followed by selection of a pool of segregants with a superior acetate ester production profile. (C) Whole genome sequence analysis of the superior pool and bioinformatic analysis to identify QTLs responsible for the trait. (D) Schematic representation of (Bulk) RHA as used to identify the causative gene in QTL 2. (E) Graphical overview of the 2 strategies and different plasmids used for CRISPR/Cas9-mediated MDS3 allele exchange. Credit: Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2022). DOI: 10.1128/aem.00814-22″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Overview of experimental methods used in this study. (A) Laboratory-scale determination of CO 2 overpressure inhibition of acetate ester production (isoamyl acetate/alcohol ~AATase activity). (B) Mating and breeding of segregants (progeny) with a range of CO 2 – inhibition of AATase activity, followed by selection of a pool of segregants with a superior production profile of acetate esters. (C) Whole genome sequence analysis of the superior pool and bioinformatic analysis to identify QTLs responsible for the trait. (D) Schematic representation of (Bulk) RHA as used to identify the causative gene in QTL 2. (E) Graphical overview of the 2 strategies and different plasmids used for CRISPR/Cas9-mediated MDS3 allele exchange. Credit: Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2022). DOI: 10.1128/aem.00814-22



Belgian researchers have improved the taste of contemporary beer by identifying and manipulating a gene responsible for much of the taste of beer and some other alcoholic beverages. The research appears in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

For centuries, beer was brewed in open, horizontal barrels. But in the 1970s, the industry switched to using large, closed kegs, which are much easier to fill, empty and clean, allowing greater volumes to be brewed and lowering costs. However, these modern methods produced inferior quality beer due to insufficient flavor production.

During fermentation, yeast converts 50 percent of the sugar in the mash to ethanol and the other 50 percent to carbon dioxide. The problem: The carbon dioxide puts pressure on these closed vessels, dampening the flavor.

Johan Thevelein, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Molecular Cell Biology at Catholic University, and his team pioneered technology for identifying genes responsible for commercially important properties in yeast. They applied this technology to identify the genes responsible for flavor in beer, by screening large numbers of yeast strains to evaluate which ones retain the best flavor under pressure.

They focused on a gene for a banana-like taste “because it’s one of the main flavors present in beer, as well as in other alcoholic beverages,” said Thevelein, who is also the founder of NovelYeast, which partners with other companies in the industry. biotechnology.

“To our surprise, we identified a single mutation in the MDS3 gene, which encodes a regulator apparently involved in the production of isoamyl acetate, the source of the banana-like flavor that was responsible for most of the pressure tolerance in this particular yeast strain. Thevelein said.

Thevelein and colleagues then used CRISPR/Cas9, a gene-editing technology, to engineer this mutation in other brews, similarly improving their tolerance to carbon dioxide pressure, enabling full flavor. “That showed the scientific relevance of our findings and their commercial potential,” says Thevelein.

“The mutation is the first insight into understanding the mechanism by which high carbon dioxide pressure can compromise beer flavor production,” said Thevelein, noting that the MDS3 protein is likely part of an important regulatory pathway that may play a role. play at carbon dioxide inhibition of banana flavor production, adding “how it does that is not clear.”

The technology has also been successful in identifying genetic elements important for the production of rose flavor by yeast in alcoholic beverages, as well as other commercially important traits, such as glycerol production and thermotolerance.

More information:

Ben Souffriau et al, Polygenic Analysis of Tolerance to Carbon Dioxide Inhibition of Isoamyl Acetate “Banana” Flavor Production in Yeast Reveals MDS3 as Major Causative Gene, Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2022). Ben Souffriau et al, Polygenic Analysis of Tolerance to Carbon Dioxide Inhibition of Isoamyl Acetate “Banana” Flavor Production in Yeast Reveals MDS3 as Major Causative Gene,(2022). DOI: 10.1128/aem.00814-22

Provided by American Society for Microbiology

