Microbes could be responsible for getting fat at Christmas, study suggests

A new study could explain why you gain weight after Christmas while your family members stay thin — even if they eat as much as you do.

Researchers have investigated how much energy Danes get from their food, based on analysis of their stool and the microbes present in it.

They found that about 40 percent of the participants had microbes that, on average, get more energy from food compared to the other 60 percent.

Researchers suspect that similar segments of the population could be disadvantaged by gut bacteria that are too effective at extracting energy.

What is the gut made of? Your gut is home to 300 to 500 different types of bacteria that contain nearly 2 million genes. In combination with other small organisms such as viruses and fungi, they make what is known as the microbiota. Like a fingerprint, each person’s microbiota is unique: the mix of bacteria in your body is different from everyone’s. It is determined partly by your mother’s microbiota – the environment you are exposed to at birth – and partly by your diet and lifestyle. The bacteria live throughout your body, but those in your gut may have the biggest impact on your well-being. They fill your entire digestive system. Most live in your intestines and colon. There’s some evidence that it affects everything from your metabolism to your mood to your immune system. Source: WebMD

The new study, published in the journal Microbiomewas led by experts from the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sport at the University of Copenhagen.

Authors claim it’s a step toward understanding why some people gain more weight than others, even if they eat the same thing.

“We may have found a key to understanding why some people gain more weight than others, even if they don’t eat more or eat differently, but this needs further investigation,” said study co-author Professor Henrik Roager.

For the study, the experts analyzed the gut microbiota — the trillion-strong community of microorganisms in the gut — from the participants’ stool samples.

The researchers describe the gut microbiota as ‘like a whole galaxy in our gut’, with as many as 100 billion per gram of stool.

The research team studied the residual energy in the stools of 85 overweight Danes aged 22 to 66 to estimate how effective their gut microbes were at extracting energy from food.

At the same time, they mapped the composition of the gut microbes for each participant.

The participants were divided into three groups based on the composition of their gut microbes: ‘B-type’, ‘R-type’ and ‘P-type’.

B-type has been repeatedly associated with a Western lifestyle low in microbiota-accessible carbohydrates (MACs) typically found in fruits and vegetables, compared to, for example, P-type linked to a diet rich in MACs.

The so-called B-type compound (dominated by Bacteroides bacteria), seen in 40 percent of participants, was more effective at extracting nutrients from food, the experts found.

The researchers also found that those who got the most energy from food weighed an average of 10 percent more, which equates to an extra 20 pounds.

Gut microbiota types B type Dominated by Bacteroides bacteria R type Dominated by Ruminococcaceae bacteria P type Dominated by Prevotella bacteria

The effectiveness of extracting nutrients in B-type people can lead to more calories being available from the same amount of food, potentially leading to obesity.

‘The metabolism of food by bacteria provides extra energy in the form of, for example, short-chain fatty acids, molecules that our body can use as energy-producing fuel,’ says Professor Roager.

“But if we consume more than we burn, the extra energy provided by the gut bacteria can increase the risk of obesity over time.”

The researchers also studied the duration of the food’s journey from the mouth, digestive system and rectum for each participant, all of whom had similar dietary patterns.

They hypothesized that those with longer digestive travel time would be the ones getting the most energy from their food — but the study found the opposite.

Participants with the B-type gut bacteria (the type associated with extracting the most energy) also had the fastest transit through the GI system.

“Although a slower intestinal transit would theoretically allow for more energy extraction, opposite to what would be expected, stool energy density was positively associated with intestinal transit time,” the team said.

Illustration from the new study. Researchers hypothesized that those with longer digestive travel time would be the ones getting the most energy from their food — but the study found the opposite

“This apparent contradiction requires further deciphering the driving forces that shape the gut microbial ecosystem.”

Although the scientists only used a small sample of Danish participants, it’s possible that the findings could be applied to other world populations.

In general, the results indicate that being overweight is not only related to how healthy one eats or how much exercise one gets, but that it may also have something to do with the microbes in our gut.

The new study also confirms previous studies in rodents, including one co-authored by Professor Roager published in 2016.

In these studies, rodents that received gut microbes from obese donors gained more weight compared to rodents that received gut microbes from lean donors, despite being fed the same diet.

