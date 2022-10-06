Micro-delays in musical timing enhance the listeners' perception of 'swing' in jazz, study finds 

It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t have that swing, but until now it has been difficult for jazz musicians to define what ‘swing’ is.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Germany think they’ve figured it out after their study revealed that the rhythm is the result of micro-delays in musical timing.

Traditionally, swing is thought to be added to a piece of music when eighth notes—notes that are one-eighth the duration of a whole note—are played at uneven lengths.

The researchers played manipulated pieces of music to jazz musicians to see if changes in timing affected their perception of its swing.

It was found that when the notes on bars one and three were delayed by 30 milliseconds, the musicians were 7.48 times more likely to rate the music as having more swing.

However, the microtiming deviations were so small that they were imperceptible to professional jazz musicians, suggesting that they use them unconsciously.

The researchers added systemic delays to a soloist’s notes relative to those played by a rhythm section backing them. In the ‘downbeat delayed’ (brown) mode, the downbeats were uniformly delayed by 30 milliseconds compared to those played by the rhythm section. For the “both delayed” condition (red), both the soloist’s downbeats and offbeats were delayed relative to the band. These were compared to a ‘quantized original’ (green) where the downbeats and offbeats played by the soloist and rhythm section were lined up. The start time of the rhythm section is indicated by light gray notes, the start time of the soloist by black notes

Swing is known to be a key component of jazz music and a trademark of legendary musicians such as Duke Ellington (left) and Louis Armstrong (right)

WHAT IS ‘SWING’? Swing is a style of jazz that grew from African-American roots and dominated American popular music in what became known as the Swing Era, from approximately 1930 to 1945. Played by big bands led by luminaries such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw, swing has a distinctive rhythmic feel. This feeling is achieved by accentuating beats 2 and 4, replacing steady eighth notes with lilting, ‘swinging’ eighth notes, and adding accents and syncopation – all anchored by a walking bass line. This gives the music an undeniable groove or beat that is hard to explain in words Source: Carnegie Hall

It is known to be achieved by accentuating beats 2 and 4, replacing constant octaves with lilting, ‘swinging’ to create a unique rhythm.

However, the exact musical timing behind the phenomena has so far remained mysterious.

Experts have disagreed as to whether this is the result of timing differences between the instruments, or whether it is the precision of the music that gives it a swing feel.

A study, published today in Communication physicslooks at scientifically defining what a swing rhythm is with the help of 19 semi-professional and 18 professional jazz musicians.

In a previous studythe team showed that involuntary random timing deviations do not contribute to swing sensation, but may even impair it.

Therefore, this time the researchers chose to manipulate parts of the music uniformly.

The pieces used for the study featured a solo pianist supporting a rhythm section, including ‘The Smudge’, ‘Texas Blues’ and ‘Jordu’.

Systemic delays were added to the pianist’s ‘downbeats’ – the hypothetical downward strokes of a conductor’s staff on the first beat of a measure.

In one condition, the downbeats—beats one and three of a four-bar bar—were uniformly delayed by 30 milliseconds compared to those played by the rhythm section.

For another condition, both the soloist’s downbeats and ‘offbeats’ – i.e. all four beats in the measure – were delayed in relation to the band.

Quantized original Your browser does not support the sound element.

Downbeat delayed Your browser does not support the sound element.

Downbeat and offbeat delayed Your browser does not support the sound element.

When the downbeats were delayed but the offbeats remained the same, the music was 7.48 times more likely to be rated by the jazz musicians as swinging compared to the music without delays. This was significant as the musicians found no difference in swing between the music that had delays in both downbeats and offbeats and the piece without delays

The participating musicians were asked to compare all three manipulations with each other and answer the questions ‘Did it swing?’ and ‘Did it groove?’ for each piece separately.

They gave answers on a scale from 1, ‘not at all’, to 4, ‘very much’.

When the downbeats were delayed but the offbeats remained the same, the music was 7.48 times more likely to be rated by the jazz musicians as swinging compared to the music without delays.

This was significant as the musicians found no difference in swing between the music that had delays in both downbeats and offbeats and the piece without delays.

The results of the groove ratings showed a similar pattern, but with significantly smaller effect sizes for each of the manipulations.

The authors conclude that the systemic delays in the downbeats of a soloist in jazz music increase a listener’s perception of swing, suggesting that they are a key component of the style.

Project leader Theo Geisel said: ‘Professional jazz musicians, whom we asked explicitly at the end of the experiment, could perceive a pleasant friction between soloist and rhythm section, but were amazed that they could not determine the nature of the effect.’

Thorsten Albrecht and York Hagmayer, psychologists from the University of Göttingen, added: ‘The question thus arose whether the effect of delayed downbeats is used by jazz musicians at all.’

To investigate this, the researchers conducted a separate study in which they analyzed more than 450 solo performances by musicians in various jazz subgenres, such as bebop, swing and hardbop.

They found such downbeat delays in almost every performance, and they lessened as the song’s overall tempo increased.

This suggests that musicians use these subtle timing manipulations instinctively in their performances to enhance the swing feel.

“This subtle method of creating the swing feeling is evidently used only unconsciously by jazz musicians; they were unaware of the effect,’ said Dr. Geisel.

It is hoped that the identification of the significant downbeat delay in swing could improve computer-generated jazz music.