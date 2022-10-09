Mickleham empty Covid quarantine hub outside of Melbourne could be used for bushfire, refugees

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Victoria’s $580 million quarantine hub on the outskirts of Melbourne is closing within days – just eight months after opening.

The 1,000-bed quarantine center in Mickleham, 50km north of Melbourne, was designed as a safe place to host people self-isolating with Covid-19.

But it has proved to be a very expensive white elephant with the facility used by just 2,168 people in total, while 500 of its beds were never used.

Construction costs totaled $267,527 per person who stayed there, not including operating costs of about $1.5 million per week in the first months.

But a radical plan could turn the hub into something useful – a turnkey facility to help Victorians in need.

Although the center opened too late to have been of much help to Victoria’s Covid-19 plans, it could easily be adapted to help those fleeing bushfires and floods.

That’s according to Craig Lapsley, who was Victoria’s emergency preparedness commissioner from 2014-2018.

There have been proposals for Mickleham to be turned into a shelter for the homeless, those escaping family violence or for refugees.

But this may prove impractical as the center is 50km from Melbourne, with few public transport links.

It must also be ready to be used as a quarantine facility again if necessary, which could mean that those using it for emergency accommodation will suddenly have to find other arrangements.

But Mr Lapsley said Mickleham could easily be used as an emergency shelter for people fleeing bushfires or floods – such as 1,200 people evacuated from Mallacoota during the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires.

He said the Mickleham center would be a good alternative to using hotels or Airbnb rentals as had been done in the past.

Victoria’s then Emergency Services Commissioner Craig Lapsley is pictured on January 5, 2018

“I know when we went through ’09 (the Gone Saturday bushfires) we spent a huge amount of time asking, ‘How many caravans could we get?’ How many houses could we get?” he said. Sunday time.

Sir. Lapsley said Mickleham’s well-built housing has public services on site and can be a safe haven for families affected by disasters.

“Having something that’s pre-planned and ready to go, and it might not fit every scenario, but it’s certainly a very positive piece of infrastructure to build those emergency plans for the state,” he said.

The now independent strategist said some of the ‘hard edges’ of security at the site – such as the 500 CCTV cameras and lockable fences – needed to be toned down.

“They don’t need to be in quarantine, so relax the security side of it to allow the community to feel like they’re not, it’s a terrible word, but prisoners or being controlled,” he said.

Buildings are seen at the newly built Victorian Quarantine Accommodation Center in Mickleham, Melbourne, Saturday, February 19, 2022. Eight months later, it has closed after costing $580 million to build

Sir. Lapsley said the location in Melbourne’s outer north wouldn’t be much of a problem as long as people’s stays there were relatively short.

He said its position made it accessible to all places “from the Dandenongs round to the coast”, although he warned it was built to be functional, not community-friendly.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria’s Department of Health for comment on this story.