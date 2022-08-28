Mickey Mantle’s card sells for $12.6million – making it the most expensive sports item of ALL-TIME

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There is a new clubhouse leader in the world of sports memorabilia.

A card by New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle has sold for a staggering $12.6 million, making it the most expensive sporting item ever at auction.

It shattered the previously held record by more than $5 million set earlier this month for a T206 Honus Wagner SGC 2.

The 1952 Mickey Mantle Card Breaks the Record for Most Expensive Sports Item Ever

Before Heritage Auctions began bidding on July 25, there was speculation that the Mantle relic could fetch more than $10 million.

Just two weeks ago, the 1952 Topps 9.5-class card had already reached $6.35 million – $7.62 million with Buyer’s Premium.

“This map is arguably the best example of the most iconic post-war map in the world,” said Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, in a statement.

“That figure, plus the fact that it has documented the provenance of the most storied find in the history of the hobby, puts this map in a category of its own.”

Mantle was a legend of baseball, playing all 18 seasons of his career with the Yankees

The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle No. 311 is one of the most legendary baseball cards of all time and is often referred to as the slugger’s rookie card, although in fact it isn’t, as it was released for the New York Yankees the year after his debut.

This particular specimen is dubbed ‘The Rosen Find’ as it was found among 5,500 cards, including 75 1952 cloaks purchased by collector Alan Rosen in the 1980s.

It’s the ‘best’ of the pack according to Rosen, who was arguably the leading expert in old sports cards during his lifetime, and was officially rated this summer with an impeccable 9.5 via SGC.

Collector Alan Rosen, who found the map in the 1980s, called it the ‘most beautiful specimen’

In 1991, he sold the card to Anthony Giordano for $50,000, making it briefly the most expensive in the world.

Now it has reclaimed the title in style as the bidding closed on Saturday. Until now, Giordano had spent decades turning down multi-million dollar offers for the sports artifact.

Mantle was a legend of the game, playing all 18 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Rosen sold the 1952 Topps card to Anthony Giordano in 1991 for a then-record $50,000

The switch-hitting center fielder is seen as one of the greatest offensive weapons from the position.

He won seven World Series titles, was an AL MVP three times, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974, his first year of eligibility.

During the In 1956 and 1957, Mantle won back-to-back MVP awards, hitting 52 and 34 home runs and hitting .353 and .365, respectively.

‘The Commerce Comet’ finished his career with 2,415 hits, 536 homeruns and a .298 batting average.