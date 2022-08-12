Mickey Mantle baseball card shatters record after bidding hits $7.62m and is expected to reach $10m

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The “best known example” of Yankees legend Mickey Mantle’s first baseball card has already broken the record for most expensive sports card, and the auction isn’t even over yet.

Bidding on the 9.5-class Topps card from 1952 has already reached $6.35 million — $7.62 million with buyer’s premium — and with two weeks left at the auction, that figure is expected to grow even higher.

The current total price already surpasses the previous record, which was set when a T206 Honus Wagner with SGC 2 brought in $7.25 million last week.

The 1952 Mickey Mantle card has already broken the record for most expensive sports card

Mantle was a legend of the game, playing all 18 seasons of his career with the Yankees

An SGC Wagner also held the record for it after it sold for $6.6 million last year, while the highest 1952 Mantle card ever sold also sold for $5.2 million in 2021.

Before Heritage Auctions began bidding on July 25, there was speculation that the Mantle card could fetch a massive $10 million.

The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle No. 311 is one of the most legendary baseball cards of all time and is often referred to as the slugger’s rookie card, although in fact it isn’t, as it was released for the New York Yankees the year after his debut.

This particular specimen is called “The Rosen Find” because it was found among 5,500 cards, including 75 1952 cloaks purchased by collector Alan Rosen in the 1980s.

In 1991, Rosen sold the card to Anthony Giordano for $50,000, briefly making it the most expensive in the world. Now it will brag that title again when the bidding closes on August 27.

Collector Alan Rosen, who found the map in the 1980s, called it the ‘most beautiful specimen’

Rosen sold the Topps cards to Anthony Giordano in 1991 for a then-record $50,000

The one up for auction is the “best” of the pack according to Rosen, who was arguably the leading expert in old sports cards during his lifetime, and was officially rated an impeccable 9.5 by SGC this summer.

Mantle was a legend of the game, playing all 18 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

The switch-hitting center fielder won seven World Series titles, was a three-time American League MVP, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974, his first year of eligibility.