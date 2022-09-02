Mick Molloy’s best friend Darren Chow reveals he was given five years to live

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mick Molloy has revealed how his best friend Darren Chow broke the news that he had cancer.

The 56-year-old comedian and radio star says the couple – who have been friends since they were 10 – were watching television when Darren told him he was ill.

“One day we were watching football in a bar and he casually turned to me and said, ‘I have cancer.’ It was an absolute blow,” Mick . said The Herald Sun.

Mick Molloy (left) has revealed how his best friend Darren Chow (right) broke the news that he had cancer

‘I couldn’t quite process it. I was shocked,’ he continued.

“I was upset because we went through a lot of misery together. I always thought: ‘We’re going to do this forever’, and then I suddenly get a slap in the face.’

The postman, who is good friends with the radio star and comedian, was given only five years to live.

“One day we were watching football in a bar and he casually turned to me and said, ‘I have cancer.’ It was an absolute blow,” Mick told The Herald Sun

Darren initially considered not getting treatment, but sought help when he saw his devastated partner’s reaction.

“Chowy has been in every part of my life since 5th grade. There is nothing without him,” Mick told the paper.

‘We played footy, we played cricket, we traveled overseas. If I had to choose one person in the world to go into the trenches with, to whom I entrusted my life, it would be this man here.’

“Chowy has been in every part of my life since grade 5. There is nothing without him,” Mick told the newspaper

Darren has since been given everything free and feels like himself again.

In July, Mick revealed that he would be returning to comedy in front of a live audience after starting on stage in 1987.

The funny man joins comedians Sam Pang, Lawrence Mooney and Marty Sheargold in a new live show reports The Herald Sun.

‘We played footy, we played cricket, we traveled overseas. If I had to choose one person in the world to go into the trenches with, to whom I entrusted my life, it would be this man here,” he said.

Calling themselves The Comedians, the group has announced shows in Melbourne, Hobart and Sydney for November.

“It’s a very real, brutal form of entertainment,” Molloy said in an interview with the publication.

“As a comedian, there aren’t many opportunities to hear people laugh at you.”