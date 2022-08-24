Mick Jagger pays tribute to Charlie Watts on the anniversary of the drummer’s death 

<!–

Sir Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his late bandmate and friend Charlie Watts on the first anniversary of the drummer’s death on Wednesday.

Long-serving Rolling Stones drummer Charlie, died in August 2021 at the age of 80 surrounded by family and friends.

On Instagram, Mick, 79, shared a video montage of photos from the past few years next to the band’s 1974 hit song Till The Next Goodbye, which he captioned “Thinking of Charlie today.”

Speaking about the clip, Mick was heard to say, “I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humor and outside of the band hanging out a lot and spending interesting times.

‘We liked sports, we went to football, we went to cricket matches and we would have other interests than just music. Of course I miss Charlie very much.’

Fans of the band took to the comment section to post their own tribute to Charlie, adding, “Legends never die, Charlie will live in our hearts forever.”

The band has been out and about as part of their Sixty Tour, playing two gigs last month as part of the British Summer Time lineup in London’s Hyde Park.

After Watts’ death, the Stones were joined by Steve Jordan on drums.

Steve, 65, was called up to play on the Stones’ No Filter tour last year when Charlie was unable to perform due to health issues.

This year also marked 60 years of Stones with a four-part film series titled My Life As A Rolling Stone and produced by Mercury Studios.

In the documentary, Mick, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood opened up in a candid new interview, sharing their heartbreak over the loss of Charlie.

Frontman Mick confessed that he missed Charlie “on so many levels, while Keith, also 78, admitted he was “still dealing” with the loss of his friend, who he described as the “engine” of the group.

Detailing his anger at the drummer, as reported in the mirrorMick said, “I miss Charlie on many levels. I miss wanting to play him this new groove and I want to say how bad England did in the test match yesterday. I miss him a lot. ‘

Meanwhile, Keith added: “I’m still working on it. Charlie was the engine. The best drummer England has produced.’

He continued: ‘People like Charlie Watts are very difficult to put in a pocket. They don’t make bags for people like Charlie. He’s a totally unique guy.’